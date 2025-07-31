Paige Bueckers just made WNBA history Caitlin Clark never could
The Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream played a thrilling basketball game on Wednesday night, as Naz Hillmon hit a three in the final seconds to lift the Dream to an 88-85 win. The Wings erased an eight-point lead by the Dream, even taking a lead with about two minutes remaining, but the Dream emerged victorious.
Hillmon led the Dream in scoring, putting up 21 points off the bench on an efficient 7/9 shooting. Atlanta also had four other players in double figures: Allisha Gray (15 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds), Brionna Jones (14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks), Maya Caldwell (13 points), and Te-Hina Paopao (11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists).
Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers tied the game-high in points with 21, though she wasn't nearly as efficient, shooting 8/20, but she also added 7 assists with no turnovers. Three other Wings starters joined her in double-figures: Luisa Geiselsoder (13 points, 4 rebounds), Arike Ogunbowale (12 points), and Haley Jones, who has continued to impress since they signed her (12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists).
Paige Bueckers Continues Making WNBA History
Bueckers has continued to be one of the greatest rookies in recent memory, checking off more records in this loss. She has scored in double digits every single game thus far, making it 22 straight games to start her career. She is just a game back of tying Natalie Williams for the fifth most in WNBA history.
In the process of doing that, Bueckers became the fastest rookie in over two decades to reach 400 career points. Cynthia Cooper did it in 22 games as well, accomplishing the feat in 1997 for the Houston Comets.
Bueckers also now sits in first place for the most games in WNBA history as a rookie with 20+ points, 5+ assists, and no turnovers for a rookie, having two in her young career. There are still 16 games left in her season, assuming she stays healthy, for her to continue knocking off records. The Wings have been careful about not playing her in games on back-to-back days, something they don't have to worry about for the rest of the season.
Up next, the Wings will end their four-game homestand against the Indiana Fever. Superstar Caitlin Clark has been dealing with a groin injury, so her status is in jeopardy yet again for a game in Dallas.
