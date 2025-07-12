Paige Bueckers' major shoutout ties into Wings' need to stop Fever's secret weapon
The dog days of summer are beginning to stare American sports fans right in the face, but when it comes to the WNBA, it may be beginning to heat up as the Dallas Wings travel to Indianapolis to play the Indiana Fever.
With ABC as the national TV backdrop, the focus remains on the star-studded matchup between the Wings' Paige Bueckers and the Fever's Caitlin Clark. Even though Bueckers vs. Clark is likely worth the price of admission at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Sunday, there is another hidden Fever gem the Wings are worried about.
During a recent media session, Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale revealed the Fever have other dynamic playmakers to worry about, excluding Clark.
"They have great defenders, and Aari [McDonald], she's a pest," Ogunbowale said. " So, just figuring out ways to get open. Yeah, so we've watched film on that, and I think we'll be better for sure on Sunday."
Despite Paige Bueckers' Rookie Status, She Is Getting Major Kudos
Tracing the Wings' spotlight back to Bueckers ahead of Sunday's showdown against Clark, a women's basketball icon quickly mentioned her potential as a future all-time great: ex-WNBA legend Diana Taurasi.
“What a resilient, amazing human being she is,” Taurasi said on the podcast "In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams."
Williams said Bueckers is a better human being, implying the Wings are lucky to have her despite the wins not coming as consistently as the team may want.
“To get to know Paige a little bit more over the past couple of years, she’s not only one of the best basketball players I’ve ever seen play basketball but one of the best people," Taurasi said.
Taurasi said she is certainly a Bueckers fan who looks forward to seeing how the new era of the Wings shakes out.
“How she can galvanize a team and really tap into the best of her teammates, that skill, is uncharted waters, and I’m so excited to see her play.”
