Wings could get All-Star help back against Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
The Dallas Wings are in the middle of a five road games in six games stretch, having lost the first two games to the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky, both by double digits. They've been dealing with injuries, barely having enough players to be eligible in some of the games recently.
Their next game is on national television against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday. They'd like to get back on track against the WNBA's most popular player, and the Wings could be getting a huge lift in the lineup.
Wings general manager Curt Miller revealed on Friday that Arike Ogunbowale has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's high-profile matchup, per Myah Taylor of the Dallas Morning News. Ogunbowale hasn't played since June 28th with a left thumb injury, and the team has gone 1-2 over that time.
Miller also revealed that DiJonai Carrington was a non-contact participant in practice on Friday as she nears her return, but she will likely miss Sunday's game too. Carrington hasn't played since June 20th due to a rib injury.
Getting Ogunbowale back for this matchup would be huge. The four-time All-Star and former WNBA scoring champion was averaging 16.8 PPG and 3.9 APG this season before her thumb injury. The Wings also need someone who can help take the pressure off Paige Bueckers, who has struggled to score efficiently in the last few games.
Dallas has had to start four rookies in the last few games, becoming the first team to do that since the Minnesota Lynx in 2000. That's not a realistic option if the team wants to win games, and Bueckers is too competitive to keep losing.
