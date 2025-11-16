Paige Bueckers makes headlines with visit to college rival
Dallas Wings superstar guard Paige Bueckers still has some time left in her offseason, as she won't get started with her first season in the Unrivaled League until January 5th. Her team is regarded as one of the best, and it helps that she was selected with the first overall pick, but players like Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink make them must-see TV.
With the time that Bueckers has left in the offseason, she's certainly making the most of it. She's bounced around all over the place in the last few weeks, from the Oklahoma-Texas football game to the United Kingdom for an Arsenal-Crystal Palace match, and now she's back stateside for more action.
Paige Bueckers recently attended Gonzaga's game against Colorado State, a game in which Gonzaga lost 70-66. Why is Bueckers going to a game in Spokane, Washington? Because one of her former teammates at UConn transferred to Gonzaga this offseason.
Ines Bettencourt spent the first two years of her college career at UConn, but she never saw much playing time, scoring just 52 points in 53 games. Bettencourt was fine last year, averaging 6.1 PPG, 2.7 APG, and 2.1 RPG. She seems to have taken another step forward this year and is up to 9.7 PPG, 3.0 APG, and 3.0 RPG.
Bueckers showed up to the game at Gonzaga (aka "The Kennel") in Bettencourt's Portugal jersey.
“She’s one of my best friends, and it’s not every day that she goes to watch somebody play, especially in Spokane," Bettencourt said. "It’s just great to have her out here, you know, another connection to UConn, her getting to know the team, just her personality matching so well with the people… It’s just great to have her here, like, support and just extra person close to family.”
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled team viewed favorably in power rankings
Paige Bueckers Set for Golf Match With Diana Taurasi, Karl-Anthony Towns
The offseason won't stop there for Bueckers. Diana Taurasi is hosting a new show called "The Link," which is produced by Whistle Sports, where it gives the chance for Taurasi to banter with other stars while playing golf.
Paige Bueckers is one of many stars included in the promo, as Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul, Kevin Garnett, Sue Bird, and Reggie Bush are among the others featured. Taurasi is one of Bueckers' favorite players of all time, so that was probably a special experience for the Dallas Wings superstar and Rookie of the Year winner.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers gets special shoutout from Tom Brady
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.