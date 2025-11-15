Paige Bueckers' Unrivaled team viewed favorably in power rankings
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is getting ready to make her Unrivaled debut with Breeze BC on Jan. 5.
Breeze BC is an expansion team, but it is viewed pretty favorably by Bleacher Report writer Chelsea Leite, who placed them at No. 1 in her initial power rankings for Unrivaled.
"Having the first overall pick in the draft worked out for Breeze BC, and they went a similar route to the WNBA's draft earlier this year, picking Paige Bueckers. The 24-year-old brings a ton of her skill over to the three-on-three format, and maybe most importantly, her impressive midrange game will be on full display," Leite wrote.
"She isn't the only star on this club; she is joined by the WNBA's two previous No. 2 overall picks in Dominique Malonga and Cameron Brink. When you mix Bueckers' guard skills with Malonga's size and versatility, plus Brink's talent under the basket, this is a big, terrifying trio."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers gets special shoutout from Tom Brady
Bueckers' Breeze rank first in power rankings
The Breeze are viewed favorably with their star power and Bueckers will certainly bring a flavor to the league that wasn't present in the inaugural 2025 season.
On top of Bueckers, Brink and Malonga, the Breeze have some key depth pieces that will make them a team to watch.
"Rounding out this roster are Aari McDonald, Rickea Jackson and Kate Martin. Jackson and Brink have played together on the Los Angeles Sparks for the past two seasons, and McDonald joined them in 2024. Adding them to this club, along with Martin's distance shooting makes the Breeze a top title contender. The youth movement in women's basketball has reached Unrivaled," Leite wrote.
It will be intriguing to see how Bueckers follows up her Rookie of the Year campaign in the WNBA. If she can bring the same level of success she had with the Wings, they should be pretty competitive this season.
READ MORE: How Paige Bueckers, other Dallas Wings are impacting WNBA CBA negotiations
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.