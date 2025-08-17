Dallas Wings blown out by Las Vegas Aces behind A'ja Wilson's dominance
The Dallas Wings are leaving Sin City disappointed after a 106-87 loss to the Las Vegas Aces at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday afternoon.
While the Wings kept things close early, the Aces began to run away with things in the final five minutes of the second quarter, building a double-digit lead by halftime. The Wings were within six points going in the third quarter, but that was as close as they got.
Wings fall short vs. Aces
The Wings were led by Maddy Siegrist, who made 11 of her 15 shots for a team-high 23 points while No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers dropped 18.
The Aces had five players in double figures, including former WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who scored a game-high 34 points. Joining Wilson to help the Aces win was Jewell Loyd, who scored 12 points off the bench, Chelsea Gray, who had a double-double with 10 points and 14 assists, Kierstan Bell, who made six 3-pointers for 18 points and former Wings forward NaLyssa Smith, who added 14 of her own.
The victory extended the Aces' win streak to seven games, the longest in the league at the moment. Las Vegas finds itself now in fourth place in the WNBA standings with the Minnesota Lynx, Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty ahead of them.
The Aces play their next game at home on Tuesday night against the Dream while the Wings stay out on the west coast in preparation for a Wednesday night matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.
