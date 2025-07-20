Paige Bueckers, other WNBA stars, make statement with All-Star Game shirts
The WNBA All-Star Game was held on Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Days before, more than 40 players met with the WNBA to negotiate the new CBA. And according to every player, those negotiations went poorly.
"I think there's a lot more we want as players and that we're going to try to demand," Paige Bueckers said this week about the negotiations. "...We think as much as we sacrifice our bodies, our minds, our time, our effort, we just feel like we play a huge part in this as well. And we feel like we should be rewarded for that. And we feel like there's some things that we deserve as players, who are a huge part of this league. So, I think there's a long way to go in negotiations."
The WNBA All-Stars took it a step further, wearing a T-shirt in warmups that said "Pay Us What You Owe Us," a bold statement from the players on a large platform. Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers was among those wearing the shirt, as was Caitlin Clark.
It'll be interesting to see the reaction from the WNBA to this, because a move like this is one the league could see as embarrassing. Will it make them cave into the players' demands? Or will it make them want to dig in harder to prove a point?
The current league CBA is set to expire on October 31st, and the players have made it very obvious they deserve a larger share of the revenue split. A new TV contract is set to come in next year, quadrupling the current TV contract, and with budding stars like Clark and Bueckers just now getting their start, the value and interest in the league will only go up.
