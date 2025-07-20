How did Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers perform during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game?
Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers participated in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night. In her rookie season, the No. 1 overall pick was selected as a starter on Team Collier.
So, how did Bueckers perform during her all-star debut in Indianapolis?
It didn't take long for the 23-year-old to etch her name in league history. Within the first 30 seconds of the opening tip, Bueckers corralled a pass from Breanna Stewart and drilled a shot from four-point range. The shot was a new addition to the WNBA All-Star Game and Bueckers didn't waste any time knocking one down.
Team Collier went on to dominate Team Clark, 151-131. Seven players on the team scored in double-figures, including the MVP of the exhibition, Napheesa Collier, who racked up a record 36 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal in just 19 minutes.
That left Bueckers in a deferring role for the majority of the night as she let the veterans go to work. Despite leading the team in minutes, Bueckers took the second-fewest shot attempts among the 11 players who saw action for Team Collier.
Overall, Bueckers was on the court for 22 minutes, finishing with six points, two rebounds, and eight assists. She shot 2/6 from the field and 1/5 from behind the arc. Bueckers did have the second-most assists in the game, displaying an ability to create for her teammates.
Moving into the second half of the year, Bueckers will look to use this experience as a springboard to help her unlock the next part of her game. She's been tremendous so far but will need to be even better with the Wings sitting near the bottom of the league at 6-17.
In 18 starts during the regular season, Bueckers has averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.1 steals over 34.9 minutes per game. She's shooting 44.9% from the field, 32.8% from three-point range, and 84.4% from the charity stripe.
Dallas returns to action on the road against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET.
