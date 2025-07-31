Paige Bueckers passes legend in WNBA history in heartbreaking Wings loss
The Dallas Wings and the Atlanta Dream played a tightly contested game on Wednesday night. The Dream led 74-66 with about 7:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Wings, fueled by elite playmaking and shot-making by rookie sensation Paige Bueckers, fought back to take a late lead, 83-81, with two minutes remaining.
The last two minutes would mostly be controlled by the Dream, though. Arike Ogunbowale hit a tough stepback jumper from the left wing to tie the game at 85 in the final minute, but Naz Hillmon played hero for the Dream. She freed herself for a wide-open three at the top of the key and sank it with less than three seconds remaining.
It was a heartbreaking result for the Wings in a hard-fought game. They'll have a chance to tie the season series against Atlanta, as the Dream holds the 2-1 edge, in late August, near the end of the season.
Despite the loss, Paige Bueckers was her usual self, scoring 21 points and adding 7 assists with no turnovers. She became the fastest player since the inaugural WNBA season in 1997 to score 400 points, tying Cynthia Cooper. She also now has the most games as a rookie in WNBA history with 20+ points, 5+ assists, and no turnovers. But that wasn't the only history she set.
Paige Bueckers Sits Between Caitlin Clark and Sue Bird
The performance was Bueckers' 11th of her career with at least 15 points and 5 assists by a rookie. She moved into second for the most games by a rookie in WNBA history with at least 15 points and 5 assists, moving past Sue Bird. Unfortunately, she has no chance of catching Caitlin Clark, who had 30 last season, and the Wings have just 16 games remaining.
It's been an incredible season for the former UConn Husky star, averaging 18.2 PPG, 5.5 APG, 4.0 RPG, and 1.9 SPG while doing a solid job of not turning it over. Her role has fluctuated throughout the season, but she's handled it like a pro, proving why she deserved to be the first overall pick last season.
The Dallas Wings will end their four-game homestand against the Indiana Fever are Friday night, who may not have Caitlin Clark as she continues to deal with a groin injury.
