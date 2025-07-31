Paige Bueckers passes legend in WNBA history in heartbreaking Wings loss

Paige Bueckers moves past a legend 🏁



With 21 PTS & 7 AST tonight, she passes Sue Bird (10) for the 2nd-most games with 15+ PTS & 5+ AST by a rookie!



Only Caitlin Clark (30) ahead.#WelcometotheW https://t.co/oMIOTRpeet pic.twitter.com/kkTDj9ryGf