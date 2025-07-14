Paige Bueckers defends teammate after rough game against Caitlin Clark, Fever
The Dallas Wings were destroyed by the Indiana Fever 102-83 on Sunday afternoon, as a dominant second quarter from the Fever put the game out of reach. Paige Bueckers played well in her first professional game against Caitlin Clark, finishing with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists on 9/15 shooting as the Fever defense swarmed her.
However, her four-time All-Star teammate, Arike Ogunbowale, struggled heavily. It was Ogunbowale's first game back after missing three straight with a torn ligament in her left thumb, and she only had 2 points (that came from the free-throw line) on 0/10 shooting in 28 minutes. It was far from the performance the Wings expected or needed to win that game.
After the game, Wings coach Chris Koclanes was asked about Ogunbowale's disappointing performance.
"You could tell she hadn’t played in a bit. Wish some would have fell early for her," Koclanes answered. "It’s balance, you know. She’s gonna get people’s best. They’re gonna be really physical with her, they’re not gonna allow her to move. So she’s gotta continue to find that balance of really working hard to get up the floor and get to spots and get off actions. And I’ve gotta continue to help her.”
However, it was Bueckers' impromptu interjection that stole the show.
"This is the best she’s responded to that stuff since I’ve been here,” Bueckers said. “It might not have been her night shooting the ball, but the way she continued to stay in the game, not let it affect her on both ends of the floor. Her being a leader of this team, that was huge for me to be able to see that.
"We’ve talked about it as individuals, just having one-on-one conversations on how we want to stay unaffected through the refs, through the missed calls, through missed defensive possessions. So I just want to give a shoutout to her because it wasn’t her night shooting the ball, but the way she stayed in the game… that’s a winner.”
Bueckers will always stand up for her teammates. It's just a little wild that she gave a better answer than her coach did. They still have a lot of confidence that Ogunbowale will bounce back, as it was her first game in about three weeks.
