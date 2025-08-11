Paige Bueckers still confident in direction of Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings are in the middle of a five-game losing streak, most recently losing to the Washington Mystics 91-78 despite holding a double-digit lead at halftime. It was a disappointing effort for a team that is now 8-24 on the year, well on their way to getting top odds for the first overall selection again.
Despite the losses piling up and a few trades this offseason, rookie superstar Paige Bueckers is confident in the direction of the franchise.
"I think we have a really good young core, we have great pieces to build around, good complementary pieces," Bueckers said before Sunday's game. "We got veterans, so a mix of both. And I think we’re all really excited that the front office has doubled down on who we have here right now. I think that’s what we’re gonna build around. So, the future is exciting.”
Bueckers led the Wings in scoring on Sunday, putting up 17 points on an efficient 5/9 shooting, but it was nowhere near enough to overcome Kiki Iriafen's double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow rookie Sonia Citron also had 18 points as she tries to make a late push for the rookie of the year conversation. It is probably too late for that, but she's had a great season, too.
The Wings still believe they can make a playoff push, but they're eight games back of the Golden State Valkyries for the final playoff spot with 12 games to play. So, it seems more likely that they're going to be among the teams with the best odds for the top pick.
Should the Wings have done more at the trade deadline?
The Dallas Wings made three trades this season. They started with bringing in Li Yueru for two future draft picks, as they desperately needed some frontcourt depth. A month later, they traded recently acquired NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces for a 2027 first-round pick, one that could end up being valuable. In the week leading up to the deadline, they sent DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx for a future second-round pick and former second overall pick Diamond Miller.
But should the Wings have done more? Many fans believe it would've been best to trade away Arike Ogunbowale, a four-time All-Star. Her fit with Paige Bueckers so far has been shaky, at best, and it's clear that the team wants to build around the first overall pick, as they should. But it may be easier to figure out a better system to include both players rather than trade away a talented player and hope they can find someone as good. The city of Dallas has seen enough All-Star trades recently anyways.
