Paige Bueckers wants to become Dallas sports legend
Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers wants to make history.
Dallas is an elite sports town in America with the Cowboys as America's Team, the Texas Rangers winning a World Series two years ago and the Mavericks making the NBA Finals last year. Bueckers recently spoke about her connecting with the Dallas community and how she wants to grow in the city.
“Just starting off not really knowing anybody, then building a community of friends and family—people who I might not call family, but who I hang out with every single day, go to war with, go to work with,” Bueckers told Afseth.
“And then we hang out and kick it off the court, too. I love going to sporting events—Stars games, Cowboys games, Mavericks, of course, Trinity FC. Every single team, I want to get out and support and just be one here. This is home base, and I love it here.”
READ MORE: The one reason Candace Parker can't place Paige Bueckers on All-WNBA First Team
Bueckers wants to be involved in Dallas
It's been a whirlwind couple of months for Bueckers, joining the Wings back in April after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft.
Now that she has some time in the offseason, she wants to spend it by connecting more with the community.
“It just provides a way for you to connect with the community and connect with the people that support you throughout the entire season,” Bueckers told Afseth. “I want to do that for the entirety of how long I’m here—just be one with the people and embrace being in Dallas.”
Bueckers likely has a few months off before she gets back on the court for her first season of Unrivaled, which begins in January in Miami.
After a full college season at UConn that ended in a national championship and her first WNBA campaign with the Wings, she gets the chance to establish some roots deep in the heart of Texas.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers joins icons in WNBA history after winning Rookie of the Year
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.