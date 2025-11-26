UConn connection plays role in Dallas Wings' decision for No. 1 overall pick
The Dallas Wings are pondering who to take with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft after the franchise won the lottery for a second straight year.
The Wings are mulling between a few players, including UConn guard Azzi Fudd. Bleacher Report writer Erik Beaston explained why the Wings should choose Fudd with their top pick.
"An elite shooter, she is knocking down 46.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc. She is turning the ball over at a rate unfamiliar to her (2.4 per game), but she is a workhorse (30.2 minutes a night) and her offense makes up for it," Beaston wrote.
"While there are potentially better players than her who could be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, a reunion with Bueckers and a Dallas team built around them and their offense would immediately improve the Wings and give them a chance to score on any team.
"More importantly, it would provide one of the faces of the league a familiar teammate with whom she has instant chemistry and the ability to immediately improve upon Dallas' disappointing 2025 campaign."
Fudd could team up with Paige Bueckers in Dallas
The Wings already have a good track record picking UConn guards after taking Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick last year. Now, the Wings could capitalize on reuniting the couple and backcourt together again in the pros in Dallas.
It could be a mistake passing up on centers Awa Fam and Lauren Betts, both of whom could have an immediate impact in the post, but the chemistry Bueckers and Fudd would have out of the gates would give the Wings a chance to be competitive right out of the gates as they try to escape the lottery.
The WNBA Draft is scheduled for April 2026.
