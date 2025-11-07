What UConn's Geno Auriemma told Wings' Jose Fernandez about Paige Bueckers
The Dallas Wings officially introduced Jose Fernandez as their newest head coach on Thursday, where they hope he can provide stability to a position that hasn't had it in a few years. No coach has lasted longer than two seasons since 2018 in Dallas, so they went after a coach who was at his last stop, the University of South Florida, for 25 years.
At his introductory press conference, he said he talked to UConn head coach Geno Auriemma, who is a great friend of Fernandez. And Auriemma gave him a glowing review of Paige Bueckers.
“Everybody knows, it’s not a secret that Geno and I have known each other for a very, very long time, and he’s one of the most respected coaches in the entire country. And the success speaks for itself. Great players want to be coached. (Paige Bueckers) wants to be coached and held accountable. And I think the things that we’re gonna do in the half court, and in the open floor, are gonna suit her.
“So I’m really excited to get to work with her. Because… Geno said, ‘If there’s a shot you want her to make, she’ll make it. If there’s something you’re gonna run for her, she’s gonna run it.'”
Fernandez has been known for unique style of offense, as well as for his ability to connect with players, specifically internationally. He went against Bueckers a few times from her college days, so he already knows what it's like to prepare for her, and now he's on the better end of it.
There will still be a challenge to get everyone else integrated into that system, as Bueckers put up great numbers last year, but it was hard for anyone to find their groove under Chris Koclanes, which is why they went ahead and made that decision to change coaches.
READ MORE: Jose Fernandez has daunting task, but he is ready for Dallas Wings job
Geno Auriemma Is Very Complimentary of Fernandez
Auriemma recently talked about his good friend, Fernandez, and he seems to have all the confidence in the world that he'll succeed in Dallas.
"I'm really happy for him, I'm thrilled for him," Auriemma said. "I'm happy for Paige, happy for the whole organization. I think he'll do great. He's coming up here for a couple days, so maybe I get to pick his brain about some things. I'm sure he'll ask me about Paige, and I'll be glowing."
Auriemma's review of Bueckers was indeed glowing, if Fernandez's comments are any indication.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers gets huge support from new Dallas Wings coach Jose Fernandez
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.