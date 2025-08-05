Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers leads entire WNBA rookie class in multiple categories
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers may be in a league of her own, at least according to the numbers, which never lie.
Heart, determination, and toughness are difficult to measure, but when it comes to the former UConn Huskies legend, her stats speak for themselves. Dallas might be the worst team in the Western Conference, but when it comes to Bueckers exclusively, her numbers are turning heads.
According to the "Pull Up 3" independent WNBA podcast, Bueckers continues to single-handedly dominate her rookie competition despite the team's on-court flaws.
Although Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron leads WNBA rookies with 44 3-pointers made, it's Bueckers who has two major statistical categories on lock with a little over a month to go in the regular season.
Paige Bueckers Putting Possible Icing On ROTY
The list sees Bueckers make up 29 percent (rounded from 28.5 percent) of rookies, which looks something like the one below.
- PPG: Paige Bueckers
- RPG: Kiki Iriafen
- APG: Paige Bueckers
- SPG: Leila Lacan
- BPG: Saniya Rivers
- FG%: Dominique Malonga
- 3PM: Sonia Citron
Bueckers leads WNBA rookies with 18.5 points per game and 5.5 assists per game, which may be good enough to earn the league's Rookie of the Year Honors.
Bueckers told reporters over the weekend her nagging knee injury is beginning to subside, yet it is the furthest from 100 percent after publicly disclosing her disinterest in playing in back-to-back games.
"I’m fine, just a normal basketball knee-to-the-thigh sort of thing,” Bueckers said Friday after Dallas lost to Indiana. “It hurts in the moment, probably will hurt tomorrow, but you just gotta work it out. It was a very physical game. I thought we only matched it starting in the fourth quarter, so we know now we have to bring that for all four quarters.”
The Wings head to New York to play the Liberty Tuesday, seeking their first win in nearly two weeks, which was also against the same opponent.
Nevertheless, Bueckers' story is continuing to grow.
READ MORE: DiJonai Carrington breaks silence on Dallas Wings-Minnesota Lynx trade
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.