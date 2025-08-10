Paige Bueckers makes WNBA history in Wings-Mystics
The Dallas Wings faced off against the Washington Mystics at home on Sunday afternoon, with Paige Bueckers making a return after missing a game with a back injury. She wasted no time bouncing back.
Bueckers led the Wings in scoring with 17 points on 5/9 shooting, extending her double-digit streak to 25 games to start her career. That moves her into a tie for fourth with Ruthie Bolton of the extinct Sacramento Monarchs for the most consecutive double-digit scoring games to start a career. She has the longest active double-digit scoring streak in the WNBA, an impressive feat for a rookie.
But that wasn't the only thing she accomplished in this game, as she also became the fastest player in WNBA history to 450+ points, 100+ rebounds, and 100+ assists, per PolymarketHoops.
Bueckers and the Wings fell to the Mystics 91-78. Kiki Iriafen led all scorers with 23 points and 10 rebounds, followed closely by another rookie, Sonia Citron, who had 18 on an efficient 7/10 shooting. The Mystics just couldn't miss, shooting 54.2% from the floor compared to the Wings' 36.5%. It's hard to win games with that large of a shooting discrepancy.
Behind Bueckers on the Wings, Arike Ogunbowale had 12 points, Haley Jones had 11, and Luisa Geiselsoder had 10. There just wasn't enough help from the rest of the roster to combat Kiki Iriafen.
The loss drops the Wings to 8-24 on the season, and this is their fifth straight loss. They have 12 games remaining, and while a playoff push seems unlikely, they're definitely in contention for the first overall pick again.
Paige Bueckers Dominating Rookie of the Year Odds
For the longest time, Bueckers was dominating sportsbooks in the Rookie of the Year race. Now? They've taken the odds down on FanDuel. She's averaged an incredible 18.6 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 4.1 RPG in her first season, placing her in the upper echelon of rookie guards in the last few years.
Some fans have wanted to see Sonia Citron make a push in the odds, calling her a dark horse for the Rookie of the Year. She's had a good season, too, averaging 14.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 2.3 APG, and she's been more efficient. But Bueckers is drawing the top defender every night and is still producing and setting records. That alone will set her apart in the voting, and she has a good chance be a unanimous selection.
