Monday's P.M. Hot Clicks: Iris Mittenaere; Marshawn Lynch in Scotland

Andrew Doughty
2 hours ago

Scotland!

In today's amazing/bizarre news from Scotland, Marshawn Lynch went to the beautiful country to talk about the Super Bowl and pay bagpipes. And a Scottish goalkeeper was given a red card for urinating on the field. Seriously, he walked behind the goal and peed.

Sending Thoughts & Prayers

Atlanta Braves' infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family were in a car crash in Miami last weekend, one that hospitalized his wife and children. As of Monday morning, they were listed in serious but stable condition.

I Like It

In two weeks, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will unveil its current bracket. Seth Davis gives us a cool inside look at how it came about and why the NCAA is doing it.

Iris Mittenaere: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

We have LLOD royalty today. Please welcome Miss Universe winner Iris Mittenaere to Hot Clicks. (Click here for full-sized gallery.) 

Iris Mittaenaere of France won the Miss Universe contest Sunday night in the Philippines.
Miss Universe

Steve Harvey was back, somehow, hosting Miss Universe this year after one of the worst gaffes in TV history last winter. And Miss Colombia was very honest with how her fans feel about him.

Checking in With Vick

Michael Vick hasn't played for the Falcons for over a decade but he's still rooting for them in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Hey Jimbo

These Are Wild

Great Call Alyssa, Great Call

I Want That Suit

Odds and Ends

Brent Musburger opens up about his decision to leave ESPN for Vegas startup ... Athletes react to President Trump's immigration policy ... And how his policy impacts the NBA ... Charlotte McKinney does spectacular Ocean Drive photoshoot ... Ben Gordon is back in the D-League and already signing fans' body parts ... TCU's throwback uniforms for Retro Rewind night are sick ... 6 moments that changed the Super Bowl and pop culture ... Laila Ali talks about her father, what saved Hulk Hogan's life and more.

Trevon Duval is Good at Basketball

If you haven't heard of Trevon Duval, you're missing out. The top point guard in the country is taking his officials visits in the coming weeks, and he's just unreal.

:

Meet Kelly Gale

And You Already Know Her

