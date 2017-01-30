Screenshot Skittles USA

Scotland!

In today's amazing/bizarre news from Scotland, Marshawn Lynch went to the beautiful country to talk about the Super Bowl and pay bagpipes. And a Scottish goalkeeper was given a red card for urinating on the field. Seriously, he walked behind the goal and peed.

Sending Thoughts & Prayers

Atlanta Braves' infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family were in a car crash in Miami last weekend, one that hospitalized his wife and children. As of Monday morning, they were listed in serious but stable condition.

I Like It

In two weeks, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will unveil its current bracket. Seth Davis gives us a cool inside look at how it came about and why the NCAA is doing it.

Iris Mittenaere: P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

We have LLOD royalty today. Please welcome Miss Universe winner Iris Mittenaere to Hot Clicks. (Click here for full-sized gallery.)

Miss Universe

Steve Harvey was back, somehow, hosting Miss Universe this year after one of the worst gaffes in TV history last winter. And Miss Colombia was very honest with how her fans feel about him.

Checking in With Vick

Michael Vick hasn't played for the Falcons for over a decade but he's still rooting for them in Sunday's Super Bowl.

Hey Jimbo

Jim Irsay walking into the Colts complex today like: pic.twitter.com/Bf8oU5WPGZ — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) January 30, 2017

These Are Wild

Fact: NASA takes the best before-and-after photos. Here are 10 of them. https://t.co/SO7ymho75P pic.twitter.com/mUvI8oXrNa — StumbleUpon (@StumbleUpon) January 30, 2017

Great Call Alyssa, Great Call

Newark police fulfill dying teen's wish to use Taser on volunteers https://t.co/JqJghYIFYO pic.twitter.com/mJQ2K5Cbp7 — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) January 30, 2017

I Want That Suit

Odds and Ends

Trevon Duval is Good at Basketball

If you haven't heard of Trevon Duval, you're missing out. The top point guard in the country is taking his officials visits in the coming weeks, and he's just unreal.

:

Meet Kelly Gale

Rookie Reveal Week starts NOW! First up is the beautiful Kelly Gale. See more: https://t.co/Tcm8byw8oE. pic.twitter.com/pkxUrC26hY — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) January 30, 2017

And You Already Know Her

