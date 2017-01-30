More Sports

Athletes react to President Trump's immigration ban

an hour ago

President Trump signed an executive order in which he targets and prevents refugees from entering the country for 120 days including immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The order is part of Trump's promise of “extreme vetting” in hopes of preventing terrorism in the United States.

The executive order, which was signed on Friday, also affected green card holders and people with valid visas. There were several travelers who were en route to the United States when Trump signed the order and were not allowed to enter the country when they landed. Several of those travelers were detained and others were deported back to the countries that they flew in from.

“It’s not a Muslim ban, but we were totally prepared,” Trump said. “It’s working out very nicely. You see it at the airports, you see it all over. It’s working out very nicely. And we’re going to have a very, very strict ban, and we’re going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years.”

Thousands of people attended protests at airports across the country over the weekend.

Athletes took to social media to express their personal opinions on Trump's ban:

Jeff Pearlman's tweet below contains a screenshot from former Yankees reliever Tanyon Sturtze and contains explicit language. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Among the notable sports stars possibly impacted by Trump's order is four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah, who was born in Somalia but is a British citizen. He is currently training in Ethiopia and was unsure whether he would be able to return home to Portland, Ore. where he resides with his wife and children throughout the year. He issued a statement expressing his disagreement with Trump's decision and was later backed by Nike CEO Mark Parker. Great Britain's foreign office later determined that British travelers that held dual citizenship were only affected if they traveled to the U.S. from one of the seven banned countries.

Popovich Blasts Donald Trump For Immigration Ban

“We understand from the statement released this evening by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office that the executive order will not apply to Mo, and we are grateful to the FCO for urgently clarifying the situation,” a spokesman for Farah said in a statement. “Mo is relieved that he will be able to return to his family once his current training camp concludes.”

The NBA has contacted the U.S. State Department to learn how the immigration ban would impacts players in its league.

