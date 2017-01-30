Marshawn Lynch is a national treasure.

The former Seattle Seahawks running back recently traveled to Houston, Scotland, to film an ad for Skittles ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas. (Oh, so that’s why he was popping wheelies in the street there.)

From shopping for kilts and learning about castles, the final cut did not disappoint.

No one has ever conquered retirement better than Lynch has. The Travel Channel should be calling him pretty soon.