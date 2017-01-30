MLB

Braves' Sean Rodriguez in car accident; wife and children hospitalized

Atlanta Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez and his family were involved in a car crash that hospitalized the player's wife and children, the team confirmed.

Miami television station WVSN first reported the accident and said the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by the driver of a stolen police cruiser in Miami.

According to the report, Rodriguez, his wife Giselle and their two children were inside a Chevy Suburban and was hit by the cruiser, Saturday afternoon.

Rodriguez escaped major injury in the crash, but his wife and children were taken to local hospitals after the stolen police car burst into flames after the crash.

They were listed in serious but stable condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean Rodriguez and his family as they recover from a car accident in Miami," the Braves said in a statement.

The man who was driving the police cruiser was killed in the accident. 

Rodriguez, 31, signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal with the Braves in November and is expected to be in competition for the team's starting spot at second base.

He spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates and hit .270 with a career-high 18 home runs and 56 RBI in 2016.

MLB.com reports that Rodriguez's condition and status is mostly likely to be updated this week.

- Scooby Axson

