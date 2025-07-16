50 Odds That Will Define NFL Season 50 Days Before Kickoff
We may be in the dog days of summer, but the NFL season is right around the corner. In fact, the season's opening game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys is exactly 50 days away.
To celebrate being 50 days away from the start of the 2025-26 campaign, let's take a look at the betting odds and how they'll tell the story of the upcoming season. We can find a lot out by looking at the betting odds and I'm going to highlight 50 odds that are available to bet on before the season begins that will define this year's NFL action.
From Super Bowl odds to player performance props, sportsbooks across the country have plenty of odds available as we approach the start of the season.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
50 Odds to Define 2025 NFL Season
Eagles to Win Super Bowl 60 (+650)
One of the main storylines of every NFL season is whether we'll see a repeat Super Bowl champion. The Philadelphia Eagles made the Super Bowl two of the past three years, and they still look like the clear best team in the NFC with the majority of their roster returning in 2025. Will they be crowned Super Bowl champions for the second straight season?
Chiefs to Win AFC (+400)
No matter how the Kansas City Chiefs have looked in the regular season, you can pencil them in the AFC Championship every single year. They have made it that far every season of the Patrick Mahomes era, including making it to the Super Bowl in five of those seven years. Will any team dethrone the Chiefs, or will they once again represent the conference in the Super Bowl?
Lions to Win NFC (+475)
The Detroit Lions were the laughingstock of the NFL for the majority of their franchise's history. Now, they're one of the top teams in the NFC, but they've failed to make the Super Bowl each of the last two seasons, including last year when they were the No. 1 seed in the conference. They'll look to get over the hump and make it to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
Bills to be No. 1 AFC Seed (+195)
If any team is going to finally best the Chiefs in the playoffs and represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, claiming the No. 1 seed in the conference and the BYE week that comes along with it is going to be a significant first step. It will be the main goal of the Buffalo Bills this season, who are looking to finally get over the hump with Josh Allen at quarterback.
Ravens to be No. 1 AFC Seed (+260)
You can take what I wrote about the Bills and implement the same thing with the Ravens. Despite regular season success, they're still looking for their first Super Bowl win in the Lamar Jackson era. Claiming the No. 1 seed in the AFC would be a good first step in doing that.
Joe Burrow NFL MVP (+650)
Few people would argue that Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow are in a class of their own when it comes to quarterbacks in the NFL. Burrow is the only one of those four who has yet to be named NFL MVP. Achieving that feat this season will be a big check mark for his legacy.
Travis Hunter Offensive Rookie of the Year (+1000)
Travis Hunter is one of the most fascinating rookies in recent NFL history. The Heisman Trophy winner was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and reports indicate they plan on playing him on both sides of the ball, just like he did in college for Colorado. Will he be able to produce enough on either side of the ball to win Offensive Rookie of the Year or Defensive Rookie of the Year?
Travis Hunter Defensive Rookie of the Year (+1200)
See above. Reports from Jaguars camp indicate he will primarily play on the offensive side of the ball, which has led to his Defensive Rookie of the Year numbers being slightly longer at 12-1.
Christian McCaffrey Offensive Player of the Year (+2200)
We are just two years removed from when Christian McCaffrey was named Offensive Player of the Year. He entered the 2024 season with a nagging calf and Achilles injury, which caused him to miss the first nine weeks of the season. He played in just four games before suffering a knee injury, which caused him to miss the rest of the season. We'll see if he can come back healthy and strong in 2025.
Micah Parsons Defensive Player of the Year (+750)
Micah Parsons has finished in the top three of voting for Defensive Player of the Year in three of his four seasons in the NFL, but has yet to win the award. He'll play a crucial role in the Cowboys' 2025 season, which will hopefully go better than their 2024 campaign did in which they missed the playoffs.
Mike Vrabel Coach of the Year (+600)
The New England Patriots moved on from Jerod Mayo after just one season as head coach after going 4-13. Mike Vrabel was then given the job, and many people are high on this team heading into 2025. Drake Maye will look to take a step forward in his development and lead the Patriots to become potential playoff contenders. Vrabel is the betting favorite to be named Coach of the Year.
Dak Prescott Comeback Player of the Year (+250)
One year after finishing as the MVP runner-up, Dak Prescott appeared in just eight games for the Dallas Cowboys before missing the rest of the season with an injury. With George Pickens added to their offense, Prescott has all the weapons he needs to have a bounce-back season in 2025 and will enter the year as the betting favorite to be named the Comeback Player of the Year.
Penei Sewell Protector of the Year (+450)
For the first time, offensive lineman have an award of their own. The NFL introduced the "Protector of the Year" award, which will be given out to the top offensive lineman in the league. Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions enters as the betting favorite to win the award in the first season of its existence.
Caleb Williams 4000+ Regular Season Passing Yards (+250)
The Chicago Bears remain the only team who have never had a 4,000+ yard passer in a single season. Caleb Williams was supposed to be the player to break that trend, but he threw for only 3,541 yards in his rookie season. Can he improve on that and become the come the first 4,000+ yard passer in Bears history this season? His +250 odds give him a 28.57% implied probability he'll achieve the feat.
Saquon Barkley Most Rushing Yards (+275)
Saquon Barkley became the most recent player to reach 2,000+ rushing yards in a single season last year. He's now the betting favorite to repeat as the rushing champion. Can he have another successful season behind the Eagles' offensive line?
Chargers Win AFC West (+310)
The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West in nine straight seasons. There are many people out there who believe this is the season that the streak comes to an end. The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the two teams with a chance to take down the champs. They significantly improved last season under Jim Harbaugh, and with another offseason under their belt, they should take another step forward in 2025.
Broncos Win AFC West (+300)
The Denver Broncos are another team that has a chance of taking down the Chiefs. They made the playoffs as a wild card team in 2024, and Bo Nix has made believers of us all. They have one of the best defenses in the league, and if the offense can improve in 2025, they have a real chance of winning the division.
Packers Win NFC North (+250)
The NFC North largely went through Green Bay for the better part of two decades, but now it's Detroit that has claimed the top spot in the NFC North for two straight seasons. Jordan Love was a popular MVP pick last season, but he disappointed and didn't fully live up to expectations. Can the Packers improve in 2025 and give the Lions a run for their money?
49ers Win NFC West (+150)
Everything that could have gone wrong for the San Francisco 49ers last season went wrong. Injuries, poor play, close losses, and being on the wrong side of variance caused the 49ers to go from NFC champions to last place in their division. Oddsmakers expect them to bounce back in 2025 as they're set as the favorites to win the NFC West.
Falcons Win NFC South (+240)
It's time for the Michael Penix era to begin in Atlanta. The Buccaneers have been the top team in the NFC South for several years now, but can Penix lead the Falcons to the promised land in his first full season as their starting quarterback? They have the weapons to get it done, but being a good team on paper and translating that to success on the football field are two different things.
Rams MISS Playoffs (+130)
The Rams took advantage of the 49ers' down year and won the NFC West. Do they have another deep run in them before Matthew Stafford's age catches up with him? I broke down earlier this month why I'm fading the Rams in 2025.
Commanders MISS Playoffs (+130)
The Commanders are another team I'm fading in 2025, but regardless of what happens, it'll be fascinating to see if they can improve upon their success from last season. Jayden Daniels put together a historic rookie season, but now the bar is high for the Commanders. Will they return to the postseason?
Bengals MAKE Playoffs (-160)
The Cincinnati Bengals looked like they were going to have an annual meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship after doing so for two straight seasons, but have shockingly gone 9-8 in both 2023 and 2024, missing the playoffs both years. Whether they return to the playoffs this season will be one of the top storylines to watch.
Patriots OVER 8.5 Wins (-120)
The Patriots were once the shining star of the NFL. Now, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are gone, and so are the glory days. On the bright side, Drake Maye seems like he has the potential to be a franchise quarterback, and Mike Vrabel has taken over as head coach. As a result, they have a relatively high win total this season of 8.5. Will they live up to expectations?
Steelers UNDER 8.5 Wins (+100)
Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, continuously dragging his team to the postseason. Now, he has an aging Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, and the team will have DK Metcalf, not George Pickens, as their top receiver. Will Tomlin keep his streak of non-losing seasons alive? They'll need to win at least nine games to achieve that.
Will Any Team Go 17-0 in Regular Season? (Yes +1700/No -10000)
Whether or not a team will have a perfect season is an annual storyline in the NFL. The last to do it was the 2007 Patriots, who ended up falling one game short in the Super Bowl.
Will Any Team Go 0-17 in Regular Season? (Yes +900/No -1800)
Almost as fun as tracking whether any team will go 17-0 is whether or not any team will go 0-17. It hasn't occurred since the NFL switched to a 17-game regular season. The last team to have a winless season was the 2017 Cleveland Browns, who went 0-16.
Browns to Have Fewest Wins in NFL +400
There are two teams that many are predicting will be in a race for the worst record in the NFL and the No. 1 overall pick next season. The team with the best odds to do exactly that is, ironically, the Cleveland Browns. After a couple of seasons of promise, the Browns are back to being basement dwellers in the NFL.
Saints to Have Fewest Wins in NFL +425
From the NFC, the New Orleans Saints have the best odds to have the fewest wins in the league. The team is going through a rebuild and will likely be starting rookie quarterback Tyler Shough in Week 1. They could be a long season for Saints fans.
Aaron Rodgers UNDER 3,250.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Aaron Rodgers is giving it one more go. A new team and a one-year contract have led to Rodgers admitting this will likely be his last year before retiring. Can he lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a Cinderella run? He threw for 3,897 yards with the Jets last season, but this year his passing yards total is well below that at 3,250.5.
Brock Purdy OVER 3,800.5 Passing Yards (-110)
Brock Purdy signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension this offseason, so it's time to see if he's worth the money. He threw for 3,864 yards in 15 games last season, which is right around where his passing yards total is set at for 2024.
J.J. McCarthy OVER 3,650.5 Passing Yards (-120)
J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with an injury, but now with Sam Darnold in Seattle, he is being treated as the clear No. 1 option at quarterback for the Vikings in 2025. Will he be able to play well enough to lead the Vikings back to the postseason? This is a big year not only for McCarthy but for the Vikings franchise.
George Pickens UNDER 900.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
George Pickens was shipped from Pittsburgh to Dallas in one of the more surprising moves of the NFL offseason. Will he be willing to play second fiddle to CeeDee Lamb, or will his hot-headedness cause issues for the Cowboys?
Ashton Jeanty OVER 1,050.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Ashton Jeanty is the most hyped rookie running back in the NFL since Bijan Robinson, and he has lofty expectations in his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders. His rushing yards total is set at 1,050.5 for his rookie campaign.
Jalen Hurts OVER 12.5 Rushing TDs (-105)
The "Tush Push" was one of the top storylines of the offseason as teams voted on whether it should be deemed illegal. That motion failed to pass, and the "Tush Push" is here to stay for at least one more season. Hurts has recorded 10+ rushing touchdowns in four straight seasons, including 14 last year.
Cam Ward Offensive Rookie of the Year (+350)
Cam Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, selected by the Tennessee Titans, who are desperate to find their franchise quarterback. Will he prove himself worthy of the No. 1 overall pick?
Abdul Carter Defensive Rookie of the Year (+250)
Abdul Carter was the clear best pure defensive player in the draft, selected No. 3 overall by the New York Giants. As a result, he's the betting favorite to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Jalon Walker Defensive Rookie of the Year (+1000)
The Falcons have been desperate to get a pass-rush as they've ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sacks almost every year since they joined the league over 50 years ago. As a result, they spent two first-round draft picks on pass-rushers, including Jalon Walker from Georgia. He's one of the top options to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year at 10-1.
Baker Mayfield Most Passing Yards (+1200)
Baker Mayfield finished third in the NFL in passing yards last season with 4,500. Now, with Chris Godwin back and Emeka Egbuka being selected with the Buccaneers' top pick, his wide receiver room is going to be even more loaded in 2025.
Ja'Marr Chase Most Receiving Yards (+600)
Ja'Marr Chase led the NFL in receiving yards in 2024 with 1,708, almost 200 more yards than the next closest player. He's set as the betting favorite to lead the league in receiving yards against in 2025.
Aidan Hutchinson Most Sacks (+500)
Aidan Hutchinson recorded 7.5 sacks in five games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Look for him to bounce back in a big way in 2025 and help lead the Lions' defense into being a much-improved unit.
Joe Flacco Most Regular Season Passing Yards for Browns (+165)
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is crowded. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel will all be competing for the starting gig. Flacco will enter training camp as the betting favorite to finish the season with the most passing yards among the four of them.
Ben Johnson Coach of the Year (+700)
Ben Johnson has been one of the most highly sought-after head coaching candidates the past few seasons, and now he's landed a gig as the Chicago Bears' new head coach. Will he live up to expectations and lead the Bears to be a playoff contender?
Liam Coen Coach of the Year (+1400)
Liam Coen was the mastermind behind the red-hot Buccaneers offense the past two seasons. The job he did in Tampa Bay landed him the head coaching gig in Jacksonville. He has Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. available to use in his first year as head coach. We'll see if he can help bring some explosiveness to the Jaguars.
Aaron Glenn Coach of the Year (+1500)
Aaron Glenn was the top defensive-minded head coaching candidate this offseason, eventually landing with the New York Jets, a job that almost no one has had success at in the past few decades. Will he prove to be the answer in New York?
Nick Chubb Comeback Player of the Year (+2500)
Nick Chubb was one of the best and explosive running backs in the NFL before a devastating injury in his second game of the 2023 season. Not only did it end his 2023 campaign, but he didn't return until halfway through the 2024 season and didn't look himself. Now, he's a member of the Houston Texans and will be a fascinating candidate to be named the Comeback Player of the Year.
Tyler Shough to Take First Snap of Season for Saints (-225)
Derek Carr announced his unexpected retirement this offseason has left a hole at quarterback on the Saints' depth chart. Tyler Shough, the Saints' second-round pick, is the betting favorite to take the first snap for the Saints this season.
Russell Wilson to Take First Snap of Season for Giants (-750)
The New York Giants' quarterback room is another crowded one. Russell Wilson is the significant favorite to take the first snap of the season, but if things don't go well, they may be quick to turn to the likes of Jameis Winston, Jaxson Dart, or Tommy DeVito.
Daniel Jones to Lead Colts in Passing Yards (-150)
In one of the more surprising odds you can bet on heading into the season, Daniel Jones is favored over Anthony Richardson to record more passing yards for the Colts in 2025. The Colts signed Jones to a one-year contract this offseason, but it's assumed this is still Richardson's job to lose. There will be a quarterback battle in Indianapolis this season.
Longest Field Goal Made OVER 64.5 (-110)
Finally, let's give some love to the kickers. They seem to be improving every season, and three different kickers made at least one field goal of 60+ yards last season. Brandon Aubrey hit the longest at 65 yards. The OVER/UNDER for the longest field goal made in 2025 is 64.5. The longest field goal made in NFL history is 66, achieved by Justin Tucker in 2021.
