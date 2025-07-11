Bet On Los Angeles Rams to Miss NFL Playoffs in 2025
We're quickly approaching the 2025 NFL season, and it's time to start locking in some futures bets for the upcoming season.
Not everything is sunshine and rainbows. Sometimes, the best bets to place are wagers on teams to do poorly and fail to live up to the expectations that are set for them. There are a few teams this season who I think fit that bill, and one of them is the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams Playoff Odds
- Yes -172 (63.24% implied probability)
- No +140
Bet Rams to Miss NFL Playoffs
The Rams are coming off a season in which they surprisingly won the NFC West, overtaking a San Francisco 49ers team that had a season from hell. They went on to take down the Minnesota Vikings in the wild card round, but fell to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the divisional round.
Despite that being the case, I have doubts they'll be able to repeat that success this season, or at least, they have less than a 63.24% chance of doing so. My No. 1 issue is with Matthew Stafford, who showed some clear regression last season. Amongst starting quarterbacks, he ranked 15th in adjusted EPA per play, 11th in success rate, and 25th in completion percentage over expected.
Overall, the Rams' offense ranked 15th in EPA per play, which was below the likes of the Cardinals, 49ers, and Falcons. Defensively, they ranked even worse, coming in at 23rd in opponent EPA per play, ranking below teams like the Raiders, Browns, Saints, and Jets.
All of that adds up to a team that ranked 19th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -0.2, the same mark as the Miami Dolphins. They also ranked 17th in average scoring margin at -0.4.
If the Rams had been able to make significant offseason moves to improve on both sides of the ball, I could be convinced they'd return to the playoffs this upcoming season, but that hasn't been the case. Stafford will be another year older, and adding another aging piece in Devante Adams isn't the level of help he needs.
The Rams won't be a basement-dweller in 2025, but if you're going to give me +140 odds on them to miss the playoffs in an NFC that is loaded with wild-card caliber teams, I'm going to take that without hesitation.
