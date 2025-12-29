The $7,200 price point offers vintage baseball card collectors a rich selection of iconic and classic cards. At this price point, a vintage collector could face a fascinating choice between a low-grade 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth (PSA 1), or a sharp looking 1955 Topps Sandy Koufax rookie (PSA 7). While it is an enviable position to be in, the choice remains a difficult one.

One card is of the baseball GOAT and includes one of the most iconic images in the history of the baseball card hobby. The other is a pristine rookie of arguably the most dominant pitcher baseball has ever seen.

eBay

Both players are Hall of Fame cornerstones. Both cards are historically significant. Both are vintage classics, but they represent two very different approaches to collecting.

Would you rather own the better card in worse condition, or the better condition copy of a slightly less iconic card? This question gets to the core of vintage card philosophy and how collectors assign value. Would you rather own a 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #53 in a PSA 1, or a 1955 Topps Sandy Koufax rookie in a PSA 7? The selection boils down to personal preference, as both cards present a very strong case for acquisition.

The Case for the 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth (PSA 1)

Card Ladder

1. The 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #53 is Simply More Iconic

Few baseball cards have the legendary status of the 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #53. Even collectors who know little about vintage baseball cards recognize it instantly. Striking artwork, classic design, and the most famous name in baseball history combine to make this card one of the defining images of the hobby.

The image of the 1955 Topps Koufax rookie card is also iconic, but it pales in comparison to the Ruth. Comparing the iconic status of these cards would be like comparing Michael Jordan to Charles Barkley. Both players are all-time greats, but Jordan is in a higher tier of all time greats. The Goudey Ruth is easily in a higher tier than the 1955 Koufax rookie card.

2. Collectors Should Buy the Card, not the Grade

Condition takes a back seat with a card like the yellow Goudey Ruth. The ’33 Goudey Ruth cards came out 92 years ago. They were handled, loved, and rarely preserved. A PSA 1 is a reflection of age, not neglect. Collectors understand that reality with cards that are almost 100 years old.

Even Babe Ruth Cards with paper loss are beautiful. | Card Ladder

According to Gem Rate data, only 2060 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #53 have ever been graded by one of the major grading companies (PSA, SGC, BGS, or CGC). There are 18,091 1955 Sandy Koufax rookie cards. That means there are nine times more Koufax’s, and it is nine times easier to acquire a Koufax rookie.

Most importantly, Babe Ruth is a legend. He is the greatest of all time. That should outweigh any concern about corners or surface wear.

The Case for the 1955 Topps Sandy Koufax Rookie (PSA 7)

Card Ladder

1. The 1955 Topps Sandy Koufax Rookie is his Definitive Card, while Babe Ruth has Several Noteworthy Cards

Collectors see the Sandy Koufax card as his cornerstone piece, whereas the Babe Ruth card is just one of many highly-desirable options available for the Bambino. Out of the 18,091 1955 Topps Koufax rookies that have been graded, only 485 of them have received a better grade than a PSA 7. This includes 248 PSA 8s, 20 BGS 8s, and 34 SGC 8s. Therefore, a sharp-looking PSA 7 Sandy Koufax rookie card can be looked at as one of the best 500 Koufax cards in existence. The card is extremely rare in high grades.

A PSA 7 Sandy Koufax rookie can be found for around 7K, but a PSA 8 Koufax rookie card sells for more than 30K. This gap is understandable when you consider how rare the card is in a PSA 8 or better, but it also demonstrates that a PSA 7 Koufax is a tremendous value. To the naked eye, a PSA 7 and PSA 8 Sandy Koufax are often indistinguishable. (Sometimes even a PSA 7 has better eye appeal than a PSA 8 or 9).

On the other hand, a PSA 1 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #53 represents one of the worst Goudey Ruth cards. The #53 Goudey Ruth is just one of four 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth cards. The 1933 Goudey Babe Ruths have the following pop counts:

Total Population Counts of the Four 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth Cards According to Gem Rate Data | GemRate.com

Collectors want to possess the best of the best. One of the best 500 Koufax cards is more special than a beat-up Babe Ruth card that is not even in the top 5,000 best Babe Ruth cards in existence.

2. A 1955 Topps Sandy Koufax Rookie Card is Much Nicer to Look at and Display in Modern Collections

In higher grade, the 1955 Topps Koufax Rookie is one of the most visually striking vintage cards in the hobby. Clean borders, strong colors, and excellent eye appeal matter to collectors. Many view their cards as miniature works of art and proudly display their cards to friends and family.

The PSA 7 Koufax looks exceptional in a display and reads cleanly on a PSA registry checklist. Many collectors are competitive and want the best possible 1955 Topps set or Sandy Koufax Topps run.

The Koufax rookie in PSA 7 is the better technical card. It represents excellence through preservation and fits well within a modern collecting framework that is very grade focused.

It will be easier to resell than a PSA 1 Goudey Babe Ruth because the comps are more consistent. Comps on a vintage PSA 1 card can vary so much depending on eye appeal, which can create headaches during sale and trade negotiations.

Ruth vs. Koufax Verdict

This choice ultimately comes down to how a collector defines greatness and personal preference.

Many experienced collectors would say that higher grade vintage is the best baseball card investment one can make, but Babe Ruth Goudey cards operate under different rules.

Even in a low grade, it is still unmistakably a Babe Ruth. It still carries the full weight of history. It inspires awe from other collectors. It is still the card people stop to look at first at card shows, even in low grades.

Some PSA 1 Ruth cards still have excellent eye appeal like this one. | Card Ladder

Iconic cards do not need condition to validate their importance. Their significance transcends grade. Personally, I would choose the Babe Ruth. GOATs, like Michael Jordan and Tom Brady, have seen huge price spikes in the last year or so. And Ruth might be the greatest GOAT of them all.

