The 10 Most Collectible Athletes of All Time: Part 2

Part one introduced the formula (Card Market Strength, Popularity, and GOAT Status) to measure true collectability. Now we reach the summit: five athletes whose cards, fame, and legacies form the hobby’s Mount Rushmore of icons... even if we had to add room for one extra face.

Also included in the rankings is the most iconic card of each player. This card isn’t always the most expensive, but it carries deep historical significance and aesthetic appeal. It’s the card that is instantly recognized by sports cards collectors.

5th Most Collectible Athlete: Kobe Bryant (Basketball)

Most Iconic Card: 1996 Topps Chrome Kobe Bryant #138 (Last PSA 10 Sold for $7,675 on October 24, 2025) Population Count: 10,949

Card Market Strength (5/5): Kobe's total market cap ranks 3rd among all basketball players and 5th among all athletes. His dual logoman auto card with Michael Jordan recently became the most expensive sports card ever. Comparable cards of his sell for more than any player, except one.



Popularity (5/5): Kobe's "Mamba Mentality" inspired an entire generation of sports card collectors. He is an icon all over the world, especially in China. Fans feel a deep emotional connection with Kobe that is unique for an athlete.



GOAT Status (3.5/5): Even though Shaq was a better player than he was during their time together on the Lakers, he is considered to be a top 10 player ever.

Total Score: 13.5 / 15

4th Most Collectible Athlete: Tom Brady (Football)

Most Iconic Card: 2000 Bowman Chrome Tom Brady #236 (Last PSA 10 Sold for $12,925 on October 24, 2025) Population Count: 10,197

Card Market Strength (4.75/5): Brady's total market cap ranks 1st among all football players and 4th among all athletes. His Cardladder index spiked an incredible 8X from 2020-2022 as Brady added his 6th and 7th Super Bowl rings.



Popularity (4.25/5): Brady was a polarizing figure throughout his career. He is now looked at with reverence and respect though, even by his biggest haters. Football is the most popular sport in the US, but it struggles to catch on globally compared to other sports.



GOAT Status (4.75/5): He is the most popular pick as the football GOAT by a mile. Seven Super Bowl rings are hard to argue against. That being said, he is not the greatest regular season QB ever (Peyton Manning is). He is also not the best playoffs quarterback ever (that would be Joe Montana).

Total Score: 13.75 / 15

3rd Most Collectible Athlete: Mickey Mantle (Baseball)

Most Iconic Card: 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 (SGC 9.5 copy Sold for $12,600,000 on August 27, 2022) Population Count: 2,936

Card Market Strength (5/5): Mantle's total market cap ranks 1st among all baseball players and 2nd among all athletes. The demand for his cards remains higher than any athlete in history, even though Mantle has less than 25% of the total cards of the #1 athlete on this list.



Popularity (5/5): It is hard to comprehend how popular Mickey Mantle was when he played for the Yankees in the 50s and 60s. He was THE athlete of his era, back when baseball was truly America's pastime. Baby Boomers will forever chase The Mick, but people from every generation still want a piece of Mantle.



GOAT Status (4/5): He wasn't quite as good as Ruth or Mays, but his legend is unmatched in sports. As a rookie, he was seen as a godlike figure. It didn't make sense how someone could be as fast as he was and hit for so much power from both sides of the plate. Most people who watched him play say he could have been better than Ruth, but injuries and a wild off-the-field lifestyle got in the way. He is still a top 10 player ever, but he wasn't close to reaching his full potential.

Total Score: 14 / 15

2nd Most Collectible Athlete: Babe Ruth (Baseball)

Most Iconic Card: 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #144 (PSA 9 copy Sold for $528,000 on January 23, 2019) Population Count: 4

Card Market Strength (4.5/5): Babe's total market cap ranks 2nd among all baseball players and 6th among all athletes. Ruth cards are still popular nearly 100 years after his retirement.



Popularity (5/5): It’s difficult to overstate just how larger-than-life Babe Ruth was during his playing days. He was more than just a baseball player. He was America's first ever superstar. He transformed baseball from a small-time spectacle to the nation's pastime. Many years later, he is the ultimate chase in the baseball card hobby.



GOAT Status (5/5): Babe Ruth is the greatest baseball player of all time. He led the league in home runs 12 times and finished with 714 when most players couldn’t hit 20 in a season. His career 1.164 OPS is the best ever. He also holds the all-time record for slugging percentage at .690 and career WAR at 182. Ruth also won 94 games as a pitcher with a 2.28 ERA. No player has ever dominated their sport the way Ruth did.

Total Score: 14.5 / 15

The #1 Most Collectible Athlete: Michael Jordan (Basketball)

Most Iconic Card: 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan #57 (PSA 10 copy Sold for $231,800 on September 27, 2025) Population Count: 337

Card Market Strength (15/5): MJ's total market cap ranks 1st among all athletes.



Popularity (5/5): It’s difficult to capture how dominant and influential Michael Jordan was in his prime. He was the face of sports. His legacy was reignited by The Last Dance documentary, reminding a new generation why he is still the GOAT. He is still the most collected player at any card show, and casts a large shadow over any current athlete.



GOAT Status (5/5): People knew they were watching the GOAT when MJ was winning six championships and five MVPs. He really should have won MVP every year he was in his prime. (Voter fatigue is a real thing). MJ vs. Lebron is a fun debate, but it is rare for someone old enough to watch Jordan play to say anyone was better.

Total Score: 15 / 15

