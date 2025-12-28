1961 Topps Baseball: 5 Essential PSA Graded Cards

The 1961 Topps Baseball set is one of the most cherished by collectors because of its clean design and sharp player photography that’s framed against some vivid backgrounds. Additionally, the set itself stands tall amongst its peers for capturing a transitional era in baseball and one in which the legends of yesteryear can be seen paving way for the biggest stars of the modern game.

From a checklist perspective, the set possesses strong Hall of Fame representation, numerous notable rookie cards, and enduring nostalgia from the hobby’s post-war era that keeps collectors coming back for more. In keeping with the set’s standout qualities, here are five essential cards for collectors to keep in mind.

Mickey Mantle (#300) – New York Yankees

1961 Topps - Mickey Mantle - Card #300 (PSA 9) | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1961-topps/mickey-mantle/auction/503116

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $220-$260 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there are just 2 PSA 10s (with no record of a public sale) followed by 71 PSA 9s, and 518 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 9 occurred on December 4, 2021, and was sold for $41,490 via Memory Lane.

Roger Maris (#2) – New York Yankees

1961 Topps - Roger Maris - Card #2 (PSA 9) | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1961-topps/roger-maris/182606

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $25-$35 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10 (with no record of a public sale) followed by 24 PSA 9s, and 313 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 9 occurred on November 1, 2021, and was sold for $12,148 via SCP.

Hank Aaron (#415) – Milwaukee Braves

1961 Topps - Hank Aaron - Card #415 (PSA 9) | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1961-topps/hank-aaron/auction/637965

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $70-$100 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there aren’t any PSA 10s, however there are 54 PSA 9s, and 411 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 9 occurred on November 1, 2021, and was sold for $24,450 via SCP.

Willie Mays (#150) – San Francisco Giants

1961 Topps - Willie Mays - Card #150 (PSA 9) | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1961-topps/willie-mays/auction/635050

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $45-$60 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10 (with no record of a public sale) followed by 38 PSA 9s, and 420 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 9 occurred on May 6, 2023, and was sold for $23,342 via Memory Lane.

Sandy Koufax (#344) – Los Angeles Dodgers

1961 Topps - Sandy Koufax - Card #344 (PSA 9) | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1961-topps/sandy-koufax/auction/-7984810405894591050

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $70-$100 whereas its graded counterparts offer much higher values. From a graded perspective, there just 2 PSA 10s, however there are 46 PSA 9s, and 575 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of PSA 9 occurred on November 1, 2021, and was sold for $18,236 via SCP.

While the cards of Mantle, Maris, Aaron, Mays, and Koufax act as cornerstones for many a vintage collection, the 1961 Topps Baseball set sets the bar when it comes to higher graded scarcity. Not only are the 1961 Topps cards of the players mentioned above essential for any vintage collector, but each cards PSA 10 population is legendary in its own right and that in and of itself is what this particular set one of the most coveted for vintage collectors everywhere.

