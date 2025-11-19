1951 Bowman Willie Mays grows in value, especially certain grades

Iconic cards tend to grow in value over time, especially cards with some kind of rarity. The 1951 Bowman Willie Mays has grown in value, over the long term, due to several factors

The most iconic vintage baseball cards have grown in value over the past 25 years, offering spectacular returns for collectors and dealers. In the past five years, there have been extraordinary sales of the T206 Honus Wagner and the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle. But several other vintage baseball cards have also increased in price.

The last PSA 9 publicly sold was for $65,725 in 2009. | Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

One example is the 1951 Bowman Willie Mays rookie card. It's an iconic card of a legendary player from a historic set. While the greatest financial gains are made by the highest-graded cards, these cards still provide solid returns in lower-graded examples.

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

Not many people can afford to buy a PSA 8 version of the card, which last sold for $209,840 in Oct. 2025, according to Card Ladder. Mays's rookie card in PSA 8 has increased by 3,244% since 2004. Even before the current boom, the card was on an upswing, selling for $51,000 in 2016.

How can people who can't afford a $51,000 card share in the profits of a rising collectible? One could look at a PSA 1 or PSA 2 copy.

1951 Bowman Willie Mays PSA 2

PSA 1 copies of Mays's 1951 Bowman were selling for about $400 in 2006. According to Card Ladder, the most recent sale was for $1,813, indicating a 331% increase in value in 19 years. That is equivalent to an 8.25% annual increase with compounded interest.

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

However, buyers need to be very careful. Looking at the graph at the bottom right (below), there was a $6,009 sale in 2023, marking the highest-ever sale of a PSA 1. One quick look at the Card Ladder chart below also reveals that the market shot up in late 2020 and now seems to be stabilizing in the $2,000 range. This year, sales have ranged between $1,813 and $4,000 - a very wide range.

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

The data provides a few insights. It's possible to make money at any point in any market cycle. However, getting proper returns in a low-risk manner usually involves holding a collectible for several years. Think of the buyer who bought the card for $400 in 2006 and then sold it for $4,000 in 2022 - good for a 19.5% annual return with compounded interest.

The second lesson is to avoid buying during a bull market. Buyers who bought the card for $3,000 or more between 2022 and now may have a difficult time selling for a profit. One could also make the argument that the chart shows the card might not be finished decreasing in value - a valid point. The trend line has been negative since 2023, and it continues.

1951 Bowman Willie Mays PSA 2

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

In 2006, PSA 2s were selling for about $600. According to Card Ladder, the most recent sale was for $5,195, representing a 1,119% increase over 19 years. This is equivalent to a 12% annual return with compounded interest.

The PSA 2 has the same potential pitfalls as the PSA 1. A copy sold for $12,000 in 2021, and many buyers who bought between 2022 and now may find it hard to break even if they want to sell. However, the PSA 2 has provided higher returns in exchange for a higher investment. Buying a $5,000 card is still a lot of money, but those who bought before 2020 are in a position to capitalize on a healthy return.

Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

Other Grades

Willie Mays' rookie cards have shown the same growth over the past 20 years in nearly every grade, up to the PSA 8 Near Mint classification. At the PSA 8 grade, collectors see outsized gains, with Near Mint cards rising 3,244% in the past 21 years. The main reason for this is the scarcity of the cards in that grade. There are only 79 PSA 8s. If one goes down a grade, there are 123 PSA 7s.

Before dipping into the card market, one should do more research than what is offered in this article. However, they should also ask why this Mays card has increased in value.

Some things to consider: it's a rookie card of one of the greatest players ever; it is the only rookie card on the market, unlike today's various releases; and only 2,507 of his cards have ever been graded by PSA. The lone rookie card of a legendary player, combined with its scarcity, has driven its price up over the years. Will it continue? It has over the past 20 years, but it's no guarantee that the next 20 years will have the same growth.

Grandparents used to buy government bonds for their grandchildren. Maybe now they should consider investing in low-population baseball cards of historic players, even in low grades.

