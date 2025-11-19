Fernando Mendoza record-setting football featured in special-edition Topps cards

Fernando Mendoza set an Indiana record on Saturday with 30 touchdown passes on the way to a 31-7 victory over Wisconsin. The win kept the No. 2-ranked Hoosiers undefeated and Mendoza in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race.

Fernando Mendoza now holds Indiana’s Single Season Passing TDs record with 30 in a season!



HEISMAN INCOMING pic.twitter.com/1OlHxSMc5B — Wilson F. Ball (@WillyFoosball) November 15, 2025

To commemorate his record, Topps took the ball he set the record with and is issuing it in special, limited-edition cards. Collectors can obtain these special inserts by buying base cards. Special parallels, including those with patches of the record-setting ball, will be randomly inserted in orders. Base cards sell for $11.99 each, with discounts for bulk orders starting at $49.99 for five.

Topps

The football patch cards will be released in the following editions: /25 IU Record Setting Football Relic, /10 IU Record Setting Football Auto-Relic, /5 IU Record Setting Football Auto-Relic, and /1 IU Record Setting Football Auto-Relic. All special edition relic cards will be mailed as redemption cards.

The base cards will also have special parallels, without football relics, numbered to 50 or lower.

Topps

This is Mendoza's fourth Bowman U Now card, marking the historic season Indiana is having with him at quarterback. His most recent appearance, commemorating the Hoosiers' 7-0 start, had a print run of 1,753. His first Bowman U Now card, which also featured some relics, had a print run of 2,733. At the moment, Mendoza is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman.

The other players featured in this week's Bowman U Now football release are Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy, and Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed. The last day to order cards is Nov. 20 at 4 PM EST.

Topps X

