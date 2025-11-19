Lebron, Shaq, and Wilt have must see Lakers cards

The Lakers have ties with three of the top ten scorers of all time. Shaquille O'Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, and LeBron James, all played for the iconic team. Between the three of them, they have won five championships for the Lakers. For Lakers fans and card fans, here is a look at some must see cards of these all-time great NBA players.

2019-20 Panini Immaculate LeBron James 1/1 Game Used Logoman Patch BGS 9.5

Cardladder

LeBron James has etched his name in the history books. He has the record for most career points and is currently playing on the Lakers. He was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and then went on to Miami to play for the Heat. After a couple of championships with the Heat he went back to Cleveland and won one for them. After Cleveland he went to LA where he has been with the Lakers for seven seasons. His one of one logoman Immaculate, graded a 9.5 by BGS, sold for $191,563 on Apr. 2nd, 2021.

2024-25 LeBron James Panini Donruss Optic Downtown Gold /10 PSA 10

Cardladder

James has been playing with his son for the past two seasons. This is the first father/son duo in the NBA. One of the biggest chase cards today is the Downtown from Panini. The gold LeBron James Downtown, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $47,500 on Sep. 7th, 2025.

2022-23 Crown Royale Lebron James Gold Kaboom /10 PSA 10

Cardladder

Another one of the chase inserts is the Kaboom! card by Panini. James' gold Kaboom! card sold for $27,988 on Aug. 7th, 2023.

1997-98 Shaquille O'Neal Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems /100

Cardladder

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greates big men to ever play the game. The only flaw in his game was his free throws. His shooting from the line was so bad at times teams went with the Hack-A-Shaq strategy. This is where teams would foul Shaq so he would have to beat them from the line. His Precious Metal Gems card sold for $13,500 on Oct, 10th, 2021. These cards are very rare and highly collectible.

1997-98 Skybox E-X2001 Jambalaya Shaquille O'Neal /10 BGS 9

Cardladder

Shaq started his career with the Orlando Magic. He played four seasons there and then went on to LA to play for the Lakers and won three championships for them. His Jambalaya insert card, graded a nine by BGS, sold for $8,111 on Oct. 13th, 2025.

2014 National Treasures Shaquille O'Neal Tag Patch Auto /3 BGS 8.5

Cardladder

Shaq is number nine on the all time scoring list. His National Treasures patch numbered to three and graded an 8.5 by BGS sold for $7,625 on Apr. 19th, 2022.

1972-73 TOPPS WILT CHAMBERLAIN PSA 10

Cardladder

Wilt Chamberlain finished his career with the Lakers. The final five seasons of his 15 year career and one championship with them. His 1972 Lakers base card, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $24,544 on Mar. 21st, 2023.

2005 Upper Deck SP Game Used Wilt Chamberlain /11 PSA 8

Cardladder

Wilt Chamberloin is seventh on the all time scroing list. His game used patch from SP, graded an eight by PSA, sold for $40,260 on May 17th, 2025.

1969 Topps Wilt Chamberlain PSA 9

Cardladder

1968-69 was the first season Wilt played for the Lakers. His Topps base card, graded a nine by PSA, sold for $276,000 on Jan. 28th, 2022.

