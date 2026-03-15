1963 Fleer Baseball Cards: High Grades Bring High Prices

Fleer Approaches 1963 Set Build with Precision

The 1963 Fleer Baseball holds an interesting place in hobby history, not only because it made its debut at the height of Topps’ dominance of the baseball card market, but also because of the way the set was built. Instead of developing a full-fledged league-wide checklist, Fleer took more of a compact, star-driven approach that was built around legendary players. As a result of this approach, the set was packed with Hall of Fame talent, including icons like Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays, Sandy Koufax and Brooks Robinson. Because the checklist is relatively small and stacked with recognizable names, nearly every card (in both its raw and graded forms) carries significant hobby appeal.

Two Reasons Why Collectors Stay Interested

With that said, collectors are drawn to the set for several reasons which include the vintage design of the set (which features precision photography and name banners that visually pop) as well as the ultra-scare PSA 10 versions of the sets cards (because even lesser-known players at such a higher-graded level tend to command top dollar). These higher-graded cards are especially coveted, not only because of production-wide printing and centering issues, but also because higher graded populations (i.e. PSA 9 & PSA 10) of these cards are very very low.

Here's a closer look at the cards of Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays, Sandy Koufax and Brooks Robinson, each of their higher graded populations and the highest sales of each of their PSA 10s.

Roberto Clemente (Card No. 56)

1963 Fleer - PSA 10 - Roberto Clemente Card #56 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1963%20Fleer%20Clemente&saleId=heritage-50069-425068

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $90-$120 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 4 PSA 10s followed by 114 PSA 9s, and 473 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on May16, 2024 and was sold for $48,000 via Heritage.

Willie Mays (Card No. 5)

1963 Fleer - PSA 10 - Willie Mays Card #5 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1963-fleer/willie-mays/auction/328770

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $45-$55 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 2 PSA 10s followed by 50 PSA 9s, and 211 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on April17, 2019 and was sold for $33,600 via Heritage.

Sandy Koufax (Card No. 42)

1963 Fleer - PSA 10 - Sandy Koufax Card #42 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1963-fleer/sandy-koufax/auction/324025

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $45-$55 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 4 PSA 10s followed by 53 PSA 9s, and 228 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on December 15, 2018 and was sold for $13,735 via Memory Lane.

Brooks Robinson (Card No. 5)

1963 Fleer - PSA 10 - Brooks Robinson Card #5 | https://www.psacard.com/cardfacts/baseball-cards/1963-fleer/brooks-robinson-4/28431

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $10-$15 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 4 PSA 10s followed by 53 PSA 9s, and 228 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on January 16, 2019 and was sold for $5,379 via Fanatics.

Collectors continue to appreciate the 1963 Fleer Baseball set because it features a concentrated lineup of some of the all-time greatest players to ever take the field while offering an aesthetic early-1960s card design. In addition to its precise checklist of such legends, the higher graded specimens of their cards continue to attract some serious value throughout the marketplace given their super low PSA 10 populations.