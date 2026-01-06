Roberto Clemente Card Guide: Top 5 Grails

The word “legend” is used too casually in modern sports discourse. It is often applied to great players, notable seasons, or fleeting moments of success. The term should be reserved for all-time great athletes whose legacy shapes how the sport is remembered.

By that standard, Roberto Clemente is an absolute legend. His career accomplishments place him in rare territory. He compiled over 3,000 hits, four batting titles, an MVP award, a World Series MVP award,15 All-Star Game appearances, and an unprecedented 12 consecutive Gold Gloves.

Roberto Clemente took part in "the greatest game ever played" when his Pirates beat the Yankees in game 7 of the 1960 World Series. Clemente won another World Series with the Pirates in 1971. | ESPN

He is widely regarded as the greatest defensive corner outfielder of all time. He possessed arguably the strongest throwing arm ever for a right fielder (he had a record 254 career assists). His hitting accomplishments took place during the pitching-dominated 1960s, one of the most difficult offensive eras in modern baseball.

Clemente’s legacy reached legendary status off the baseball field as well. Clemente used his platform to uplift communities throughout Latin America. He is justifiably a legend and hero in Puerto Rico.

During his off-seasons, Clemente frequently returned to Puerto Rico and conducted free baseball clinics for thousands of children from poorer households. Clemente was often seen in the offseason walking through the poorest Puerto Rican neighborhoods to meet people directly and offer financial help. He was constantly using his fame and fortune to help others.

"If you have a chance to accomplish something that will make things better for people coming behind you, and you don't do that, you are wasting your time on this Earth," Clemente once said.

He helped found “sports city" (Ciudad Deportiva Roberto Clemente) in Puerto Rico. This large complex has served over a million children, where kids of all social classes learn various sports and gain life skills. | carolina787

Roberto Clemente was a champion of Latin American dignity. He strongly disliked and explicitly rejected being called "Bob" or "Bobby". He felt that the use of these Americanized nicknames was a form of disrespect and an attempt to erase his Puerto Rican and Latino identity.

Despite his repeated corrections, many sportswriters, broadcasters, and even baseball card companies (like Topps) continued to use "Bob Clemente." Every Clemente Topps card from 1957 to 1969 says “Bob Clemente,” despite his wishes to be named Roberto.

Fortunately, Clemente’s two most popular and significant cards (1955 Topps #164 and 1956 Topps #33) use his proper first name. The “Bob” cards that followed reflect the racism of 1960s baseball. Clemente cards also reflect a legendary baseball player and human being. They give fans a chance to own a piece of the baseball legend.

It is no surprise that Roberto Clemente’s total card market capitalization (according to cards tracked on Card Ladder) is seventh among baseball players all time. This places him ahead of legends such as Ted Williams, Derek Jeter, and Ken Griffey Jr. It proves that collectors reward Roberto’s historical significance, cultural impact, and true two-way greatness. Below are the five best and most valuable Roberto Clemente cards of all time.

5. 1961 Topps Roberto Clemente #388 PSA 10: $131,450

Card Ladder

PSA 10 Population Count: 2

Total Population Count (Includes all cards graded by PSA, SGC, BGS, and CGC): 10,837

Historical Significance: This card was released just as Clemente was becoming a superstar. In 1961, he led the National League with a .351 batting average and won his first of 12 consecutive Gold Gloves. He was coming off his first Championship in 1960, which was won over the Yankees in one of the greatest World Series of all time.

The use of "Bob" on this card (and others) was an effort by the merchandisers like Topps to make Latino players more "palatable" to American audiences. Clemente adamantly rejected this, stating repeatedly, "My name is Roberto Clemente".

Like many cards in the 1961 set, this card lacks a team logo on the front. This was because Topps produced cards generic enough to accommodate expansion-team changes before rosters were finalized.

4. 1967 Topps Roberto Clemente #400 PSA 10: $146,400

Card Ladder

PSA 10 Population Count: 3

Total Population Count: 8,254

Historical Significance: This card represents Roberto Clemente at the absolute peak of his career. He was the reigning National League MVP and batting champion in 1967. He went on to win the NL batting title again that same year with a .357 average.

The 1967 Topps set is known for its classic and simple design. It features a large, in-focus color photograph, and the ’67 Clemente shows a clear headshot of the legendary Clemente that collectors love. It still used the disliked name "Bob Clemente."

3. 1968 Topps 3-D Test Roberto Clemente PSA 10: $162,000

Card Ladder

PSA 10 Population Count: 6

Total Population Count: 103

Historical Significance: In 1968, Topps made a set of baseball cards unlike anything collectors had ever seen. They used lenticular technology to make “3-D” cards with a unique type of moving imagery. The set was a test issue consisting of 12 unnumbered cards.

Some of the cards in this rare set have a special inscription that reads: “This is an experimental XO-GRAPH card produced as a limited edition. Not for public circulation or distribution. Not for resale.” Rumors are that some stores in Brooklyn sold these cards in the late 1960s, but almost every one of these cards was given to someone who worked at Topps or XO-Graph (the New York based company that designed the 3-D cards).

2. 1956 Topps Roberto Clemente #33 Gray Back PSA 10: $247,230

Card Ladder

PSA 10 Population Count: 1

Total Population Count: 4,721

Historical Significance: This is Clemente’s second year card and the last card to use his proper first name until 1970. In 1956, Clemente hit the only walk-off inside-the-park grand slam in MLB history.

1956 Topps is one of the most popular and sought after sets in baseball card history in large part because of the iconic design. The card includes the same portrait from his 1955 Topps rookie card, paired with an action shot of him making a catch in right field.

1. 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente #164 PSA 9 (MBA Gold Diamond): $1,150,000

Card Ladder

PSA 9 Population Count: 11 (only 1 PSA 10 copy exists)

Total Population Count: 11,340

Historical Significance: This is Clemente’s rookie card and one of the most important baseball cards of all time. It represents the debut of one of the first Latin American superstars in United States sports history. It is the rookie card of the player most consider the greatest Latin American baseball player of all time.

The card was included in the more rare "high number" series of the 1955 set, making it a bit more difficult to find. Because this card has so much historical significance, it is considered one of the safest blue-chip assets in the hobby. There have now been four seven-figure sales of the Clemente rookie card, with the record $1.15 million dollar sale taking place in August of 2025.

