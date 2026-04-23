Top 5 Most Valuable and Iconic 1965 Topps Baseball Cards

The 1965 Topps baseball card set has the most popular design of the 1960s. The pennant team logo, bright colorful backgrounds, and clean photography give it a look that still resonates with collectors. For many, it represents one of the most visually appealing Topps sets of all time.

Masanori “Mashi” Murakami appears on his 1965 Topps rookie card. It is the first MLB card of a Japanese-born player. It was 30 years before the next Japanese player (Hideo Nomo) made his MLB debut. | Card Ladder

It also marked the end of an era. 1965 was the final year Topps used penny packs, which included a single card and a stick of gum for one cent. The Vietnam War also impacted Topps in 1965, as many believe that the set was printed less than other 1960s sets because many young Americans were being drafted for the war in 1965.

Bob Uecker AKA "Mr. Baseball" posed for his card as a left-handed batter, even though he batted right-handed. Uecker admitted he did it "just for a goof" to see if anyone would notice. | Card Ladder

1965 Topps is loaded with Hall of Fame talent, featuring 20 Hall of Fame base cards across its 598-card checklist (44 Hall of Fame cards if you include league leaders and coaches). An elite rookie class adds depth, while legends like Mantle, Koufax, Mays, Aaron, Clemente, and Robinson drive collector demand.

The 1965 set tracks Houston’s rebrand from the Colt .45s to the Astros, with early series cards listing the team as “Houston” and later series adopting the new “Astros” name. | eBay

While lower-grade 1965 Topps cards are common, high-grade examples are rare because the set is prone to poor centering and the colorful borders are easily chipped. Of the 283,332 total 1965 Topps cards graded by PSA, only 0.65% (1,851 cards) have achieved the coveted PSA 10 Gem Mint status. The combination of design, Hall of Fame talent, and condition sensitivity has helped drive strong prices. Here are five of the most valuable and important cards from the 1965 Topps set.

5. Willie Mays 1965 Topps #250

Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $10,004 (PSA 9)

PSA 5 Value: $225

Card Info and Appeal: Willie Mays was at the height of his powers in 1965 as he led the league with 52 home runs and won his second MVP award. This high eye-appeal card is a must-have for Giants team collectors, as it prominently displays San Francisco Giants logo. The scarcity of high-grade examples of this card is extreme. PSA's registry shows only 72 Mint 9s, two Gem Mint 10s, and a total of 32 signed copies.

4. Steve Carlton 1965 Topps Rookie Card #477

Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $93,869 (PSA 10)

PSA 5 Value: $235

Card Info and Appeal: This is the only mainstream rookie card of “Lefty,” the first pitcher to ever win four Cy Young Awards. Carlton is easily one of the greatest pitchers of all time, finishing his 24-season career with 329 wins and 4,136 strikeouts. 230 PSA 9 copies and seven PSA 10 copies of this card exist. 378 signed copies of this rookie card have been graded by PSA.

3. Joe Morgan 1965 Topps Rookie Card #16

Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $144,000 (PSA 10)

PSA 5 Value: $120

Card Info and Appeal: Joe Morgan is arguably the greatest 2nd baseman of all time, and this is his only official rookie card. Morgan won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1965 and then went on to win two MVPs as a key member of the “Big Red Machine.” Only 86 PSA 9 copies of this card exist and only two PSA 10s. Just 165 signed copies of this card have been graded by PSA.

2. Sandy Koufax 1965 Topps #300

Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $15,535 (SGC 10)

PSA 5 Value: $235

Card Info and Appeal: Koufax had a pretty good year in 1965. The “Left Arm of God” won the Triple Crown by leading the majors in wins (26), ERA (2.04), and strikeouts (382). On September 9, 1965, he threw a perfect game against the Cubs. He then went on to win the 1965 World Series MVP after pitching a complete-game shutout on just two days' rest in Game 7 against the Twins. The 1965 Topps card is arguably Koufax’s best-looking card, but there are no PSA 10 copies and only 69 PSA 9s. Only 78 signed copies have been graded by PSA. Here are the five essential Koufax cards.

1. Mickey Mantle 1965 Topps #350

Card Ladder

Highest Sale: $36,000 (PSA 9, none higher)

PSA 5 Value: $1,100

Card Info and Appeal: Mantle’s base card is the crown jewel of almost every set he appears in, unless that set also features an iconic rookie card from a legend like Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, or Nolan Ryan. Despite the many historically great rookies in the 1965 Topps set, Mantle’s card outsells every other card by 5X in a comparable grade. There are currently no PSA 10 copies in existence and only 56 PSA 9s. Additionally, only 64 signed copies of this legendary card have ever been graded by PSA. Even pro golfer Fred Couples collects Mantle.

6 Honorable Mentions of Iconic 1965 Topps Cards

Card Ladder

1. Roberto Clemente 1965 Topps #160- Highest Sale: $29,280 (PSA 9 – none higher), PSA 5 Value: $173

2. Hank Aaron 1965 Topps #170- Highest Sale: $25,063 (PSA 10), PSA 5 Value: $200

3. Ernie Banks 1965 Topps #510- Highest Sale: $24,600 (PSA 10), PSA 5 Value: $90

4. Frank Robinson 1965 Topps #120- Highest Sale: $38,077 (PSA 10), PSA 5 Value: $130

5. Pete Rose 1965 Topps #207- Highest Sale: $18,368 (PSA 9) , PSA 5 Value: $261

6. Catfish Hunter 1965 Topps Rookie Card #526- Highest Sale: $16,920 (PSA 10), PSA 5 Value: $100

From left: Johnny Bench, Hank Aaron, Sandy Koufax and Willie Mays walk off the field after being honored as the greatest living baseball players prior to the 2015 MLB All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 14, 2015, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. | Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK