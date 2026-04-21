The all-time high sales of vintage cards continue across the hobby, and this time, a Star Wars card has set a new mark. The 1977 Star Wars Wonder Bread set has seen significant price growth, especially for its low-population PSA 10 examples. This past week, one of just 29 PSA 10 copies of Darth Vader Card #5 sold for $8,540, more than $1,300 higher than the previous PSA 10 sale just two months earlier.

Darth Vader Pop Culture Icon

As collectors continue to recognize the value of rare, low-population vintage Star Wars cards, the two biggest stars of the franchise remain at the center of record-setting sales: Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. Both characters continue to command strong all-time high prices, with Vader steadily challenging Luke for the top spot in many high-end sales.



The appeal of Darth Vader gives collectors the chance to pursue one of pop culture's greatest villains. Combined with the sleek black design, the Darth Vader card from this Wonder Bread set stands out visually and remains one of the most visually striking cards from this early Star Wars release.

1977 Star Wars Wonder Bread Darth Vader PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Star Wars Packs and White Bread?

The 1977 Star Wars Wonder Bread release remains one of the most unique card issues of the original Star Wars era. It was among the earliest promotional card sets distributed through a food product, with packs of cards inserted inside the packaging of loaves of Wonder Bread. Because of its distinctive design, scarcity in high grades, and its unusual distribution method, the set has become highly desirable among vintage Star Wars collectors.



The black-bordered cards feature the Star Wars logo running vertically on the left side. Each card showcases a large, clear action image from the film, with a checklist centered around the movie's biggest characters. That combination of strong visual appeal and limited supply has helped make this 16-card set a favorite among collectors today.

2021 Hobby Price Boom Continues

1977 Star Wars Darth Vader PSA 10 CL Data Graph | Card Ladder

Much of the collectible market saw prices surge during the 2020 and 2021 hobby boom. However, while some cards have yet to return to those peak levels, this Darth Vader card, along with other high-grade vintage pieces, has continued to set all-time highs.



For more than a decade, this PSA Darth Vader Wonder Bread card has consistently sold in the $100-$250 range. But its last two sales suggest that collectors are increasingly recognizing the long-term investment appeal of Gem Mint copies featuring GOAT-level characters. This Vader card checks all the boxes: rarity, condition, nostalgia, and one of the most iconic villains in pop culture history.