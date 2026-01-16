1985 Topps Baseball: McGwire, Mattingly and Hall of Famers

When you think of 1980s baseball cards, you most likely envision a card from the 1985 Topps set. With its distinctive design and colorful imagery, it remains one of the most recognizable card designs ever produced. The 1985 set sits in a unique era, neither part of the junk wax explosion nor the more short-printed vintage era, yet its cards continue to have massive appeal for collectors. With legends like Mark McGwire, Roger Clemens, Kirby Puckett, Nolan Ryan, Cal Ripken, and Don Mattingly featured throughout, collectors have chased these for decades. So how do these cards stack up today in terms of value and PSA Pop counts?

THE ROOKIES

Mark McGwire Card #401

PSA Pop Count: 65,993

PSA 10's: 307 (Current Value $4,000)

PSA 9's: 7,420 (Current Value $125)

Roger Clemens Card #181

PSA Pop Count: 35,132

PSA 10's: 385 (Current Value $2,800)

PSA 9's: 9,307 (Current Value $62)

Kirby Puckett Card #536

PSA Pop Count: 17,905

PSA 10's: 558 (Current Value $1,500)

PSA 9's: 4,675 (Current Value $60)

Most collectors, young and old, have held one of these cards at some point in their collecting journey, especially those over 30. Roger Clemens, Mark McGwire, and Kirby Puckett were household names that dominated the 1980s and early 1990s heyday of Major League Baseball. All three consistently performed at MVP/Cy Young caliber levels and were regular fixtures on teams that competed at a World Series caliber level.

Minnesota Twins outfielder (34) Kirby Puckett in action against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park during the 1995 season | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

These three cards have been graded by PSA more than 125,000 times combined. Finding an affordable PSA slab in the low- to mid-grade range is relatively easy at local card shops or collectibles shows. Gem Mint PSA examples, however, are much harder to find. Chipping, print defects, and centering were major issues for this set. As a result, PSA 10 values for each of these cards now sit in the low- to mid-4-figure range, with McGwire standing out as both the most valuable, around $4,000, and the rarest, with only 307 PSA 10s in existence.





1985 Topps Mark McGwire 1984 USA Baseball Team PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The Legends of '85 Topps

Nolan Ryan Card #760

PSA Pop Count: 4,509

PSA 10's: 279 (Current Value $600)

PSA 9's: 1091 (Current Value $55)

Don Mattingly Card #665

PSA Pop Count: 3,236

PSA 10's: 128 (Current Value $865)

PSA 9's: 844 (Current Value $35)

Cal Ripken Card #30

PSA Pop Count: 2,232

PSA 10's: 96 (Current Value $550)

PSA 9's: 505 (Current Value $25)

1985 Topps Nolan Ryan PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The 1985 Topps set also features cards of several all-time greats from the era, including Nolan Ryan, Don Mattingly, and Cal Ripken. Collector demand for PSA 10 copies of this card has driven the total number of graded examples for these players to nearly 10,000, with roughly 500 earning PSA 10 grades. The releativly low number of PSA 10s has helped push values higher, with Mattingly leading the group at approximitely $865.

In addition to those three, the set contains 43 other current Hall of Famers. Notable names include George Brett, Carlton Fisk, Robin Yount, Rod Carew, Reggie Jackson, Dave Winfield, Rickey Henderson, Mike Schmidt, Joe Morgan, Tony Gwynn, and Wade Boggs. As the years go on, that number is likely to grow even further. Given the enduring popularity of collecting Topps base cards of Hall of Famers, especially those in PSA 10 condition, these cards are well positioned to see continued value increase.

What does the Future Hold for '85 Topps?

In 2026, collectors have access to data on these cards that simply didn't exist 25 years ago, let alone five. PSA 10s from this set are exceptionally tough, with Gem Mint population rates for players like McGwire and Clemens sitting at or below a 1% gem rate. When you factor in similarly low gem rates for the set's 46 Hall of Famers, you're left with a compelling combination of scarcity, iconic eye appeal, and a deep checklist of legendary players. It will be fascinating to see whether additional PSA 10s continue to surface in pop counts and on the secondary market.

