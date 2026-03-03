USA WBC Manager Had Definitive Answer About Whether or Not This is a ‘Dream Team’

Mark DeRosa knows how good the team he’s managing is.

The MLB Network analyst is doubling as Team USA’s manager at the World Baseball Classic for the second time in 2026, and his roster is absolutely stacked. During an interview with MLB Network colleague Greg Amsinger, DeRosa was asked to compare his roster to arguably the best ever assembled in any sport.

Amsinger asked, “Is this the closest thing we've ever seen to baseball's version of a Dream Team?”

To which DeRosa responded, “I think absolutely.”

That’s a bold comparison and it only invites scrutiny. While the U.S. is the favorite to take home the crown in 2026 after finishing second in 2023, if we’re comparing this collection of players to the Dream Team, then anything less than a title will be a massive disappointment.

The American squad’s lineup is led by Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Bryce Harper, Bobby Witt Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Alex Bregman, Gunnar Henderson, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and more. Meanwhile, the starting rotation boasts both 2025 Cy Young award winners in Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes. In addition to them, Logan Webb, Nolan McLean, and Matthew Boyd will be up next, while Padres closer Mason Miller fronts what should be an excellent bullpen.

It is certainly a loaded squad, but I’m not sure it can be compared to the Dream Team, which featured 10 members of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team on the 12-player roster. Clyde Drexler and Christian Laettner were the only two left off.

It’s worth noting that the Dream Team’s average margin of victory was 43.8 points per game as they cruised to a gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

DeRosa is clearly confident in his squad, but even so, comparing them to the Dream Team is bold.

Team USA 2026 WBC Full Roster

Team USA’s full roster is below.

Catchers:

Cal Raleigh (Mariners)

Will Smith (Dodgers)

Infielders:

Alex Bregman (Cubs)

Ernie Clement (Blue Jays)

Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees)

Bryce Harper (Phillies)

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles)

Brice Turang (Brewers)

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals)

Outfielders: Roman Anthony (Red Sox)

Byron Buxton (Twins)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs)

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Designated Hitter: Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)

Pitchers: David Bednar (Yankees)

Matthew Boyd (Cubs)

Garrett Cleavinger (Rays)

Clay Holmes (Mets)

Griffin Jax (Twins)

Brad Keller (Phillies)

Clayton Kershaw (Retired)

Nolan McLean (Mets)

Mason Miller (Padres)

Paul Skenes (Pirates)

Tarik Skubal (Tigers)

Gabe Speier (Mariners)

Michael Wacha (Royals)

Logan Webb (Giants)

Garrett Whitlock (Red Sox)

Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees)

