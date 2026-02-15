When it comes to football cards, especially Brett Favre rookie cards, there’s one card that stand out among collectors and that is his 1991 Upper Deck “Star Rookie.” However it’s not the only proverbial kid on the block especially since there’s another key Brett Favre rookie card making some waves, especially when it comes to PSA 10 record rookie card sales.

The 1991 Wild Card Brett Favre College Draft Pick Card No. 119 “1000" Stripe PSA 10 has officially become one of the most important Brett Favre cards for collectors to keep a stronger finger on the pulse of. On February 8, 2026, this super rare card sold for an eye-opening $18,600 at an auction that was hosted by Fanatics, and it was that sale which set a new record for this particular card.

Why is there such high demand for a card of this nature? That’s because there are only eight of these cards at the PSA 10 level, which means it is extremely hard for this card to be found in perfect condition. Additionally, this particular Favre card also represents one of the earliest collectible cards of Brett Favre (alongside the 1991 Upper Deck card that was mentioned earlier). Favre’s long career with the Falcons, Packers, Jets, and Vikings as well as his 508 career passing touchdowns over 20 seasons make him nothing short of an NFL icon and that legacy makes his early cards even more valuable to football collectors.

The value trajectory of this card is quite impressive, especially since as it had previously sold for $15,860 in August of 2025 and just six short months later the hobby would now watch it sell for $18,600, which is a modest increase of 17.28%. With that said, the long-term growth of this card is much stronger. Since being first sold in 2009 for just $2,029, it exchanged hands seven times, increasing in value with each sale, bringing its total rate of return since the first sale to an incredible 816.71%.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre with backup Rick Mirer talk strategy with coach Mike Holmgren during a game against the New York Giants in November, 1998, at Giants Stadium. | Rick Wood / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The “1000 Stripe” design also makes the card quite special, and it’s the rarest of the stripe variations from 1991 Wild Card Football. The full variation range of stripes included 5s, 10s, 20s, 100s, and 1000s, with "5" being the most common and "1000" being the rarest. Wild Card cards from the early 1990s offer a wildly different aesthetic from modern cards because of a unique design that breaks that uniformed block look collectors had been previously accustomed to across such brands as Topps and Upper Deck.

The record-breaking sale of the 1991 Wild Card Brett Favre College Draft Pick Card No. 119 “1000 Stripe” PSA 10 offers collectors a rare glimpse into the Ultra-Scarce, Higher-Graded segment of what is commonly referred to as the “Junk Wax Era”. PSA 10s, such as that of the 1991 Wild Card Brett Favre, will always be in high demand especially since they continue to accumulate more and more value with each and every record sale.

