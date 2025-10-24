Aaron Rodgers vs. Packers: How Brett Favre Fared in First Game vs. Green Bay
The Packers' recent quarterback history reads like a synopsis of events from the Jedi Temple in Star Wars. From Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. From Qui-Gon Jinn to Obi-Wan Kenobi to Anakin Skywalker. Green Bay, still employing a capable starter in a 36-year-old Favre, drafted his eventual successor in Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft. Years later, Green Bay, rolling with a 38-year-old Rodgers fresh off of an MVP campaign, selected his eventual successor in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft in Love. And, keeping with the Star Wars theme, just like Skywalker, both Favre and Rodgers eventually soured to the ways of the Packers (the Jedi) and went to the dark side (other teams).
That inevitably meant that former Padawan and Jedi Master would come face-to-face. And indeed, such a showdown came to fruition years ago, and history is set to repeat itself yet again when Rodgers's Steelers face off against Love's Packers in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.
So, as Rodgers prepares to face off against the Packers for the first time, let's take a trip down memory lane and remember how Favre fared in his first showdown against his old team.
How did Favre perform against the Packers in 2009?
Favre, perhaps still stinging from his controversial exit out of Green Bay the year prior—a trade to the Jets—had plenty of reasons to seek "revenge" against the Packers when he first played them as a member of the Vikings in 2009. And whether or not that was the motivating factor, the then-40-year-old Favre played extremely well.
Looking like the Favre of old who returned the Packers to Super Bowl glory in the 1990s, Favre had zip on the ball and looked 10 years younger as he led Minnesota to a 30–23 win over Green Bay.
Here are Favre's numbers side-by-side with a then-26-year-old Rodgers.
Player Name
Completion Percentage
Passing Yards
Touchdown Passes
Interceptions Thrown
Brett Favre
77.4%
271
3
0
Aaron Rodgers
70.3%
384
2
1
As you can see, Rodgers, despite being hampered by a porous Packers offensive line, held his own against his former teammate, but Favre clearly won the day. The two teams traded touchdowns in a back-and-forth affair that saw the Vikings take a 21–14 lead into the locker room at halftime. Favre kicked off the second half with a 31-yard touchdown pass, then the Minnesota defense grounded Rodgers for one of its eight sacks on the day, and what was eventually ruled a safety. It was a big turning point in the contest, as Rodgers and company put up a valiant effort to come back in the fourth quarter, ultimately falling just short.
After the game, Favre spoke about how "nervous" he was to face his former team.
"I was about as nervous as I’ve ever been going into a game," Favre said, via The New York Times. “I didn’t think I would be. As the week progressed, I thought I would be fine. But when I got to the hotel yesterday, it dawned on me. I feel like, for everyone, you play better and make better decisions when you’re not nervous. I guess I was wrong."
Might Rodgers feel the same nerves come Sunday night?
How could Rodgers fare against the Packers?
Rodgers is coming off of a 249-yard, four-touchdown performance—in which he also threw two interceptions—against the Bengals, a game that saw Pittsburgh mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, thanks to some heroics from the future Hall of Famer.
The Steelers may need some more magic from Rodgers against his old team. While the Packers haven't looked nearly as impressive as they did to begin the season, this is still a team that boasts the sixth-ranked defense in terms of yardage allowed and 10th-ranked in terms of points surrendered. There's also the matter of a Steelers pass defense, which has looked a bit leaky in recent weeks, defending Love and the Packers' aggressive aerial attack.
Rodgers clearly has fond feelings for the Packers and Green Bay. And while Rodgers has downplayed the "revenge" narrative, one has to wonder if he may feel some extra motivation to show the Packers—as he did the Jets—that he can still play. Under the bright primetime lights, it wouldn't be surprising to see a vintage Rodgers performance against Green Bay.
If so, it would put Rodgers in position to join Favre in NFL lore.
Rodgers can join Favre in exclusive NFL club with a win over Packers
Should Rodgers and the Steelers emerge victorious, Rodgers will become just the fifth quarterback to defeat all 32 teams, joining Favre, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.