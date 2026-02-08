5 1961 Topps "All-Star" PSA 10s That Continue to Command Top Dollar

The 1961 Topps “All-Star” subset holds a special place within the realm of vintage collecting, especially since this subset contains a balanced mix of legendary names and higher-graded scarcity. Not only does each card include a notable name, they also show each player breaking through the pages of “The Sporting News” which adds an original visualization to the card from an asthetic perspective.

With that said, the PSA 10 versions of these cards are exceptionally rare. For high-end collectors, that scarcity is the hook; especially since these cards represent both prestige and long-term stability, making them cornerstone assets in advanced vintage portfolios and here’s a closer look at the essential PSA 10s for any vintage collector.

NELLIE FOX – Card No. 570

1961 Topps - Nellie Fox - "Sporting News All-Star" Card No. 570 PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1961-topps/nellie-fox/auction/-7501050035393911444

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $25-$35 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 5 PSA 10s followed by 68 PSA 9s, and 366 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on January 13, 2024 and was sold for $9.766 via Memory Lane.

MICKEY MANTLE – Card No. 578

1961 Topps - Mickey Mantle - "Sporting News All-Star" Card No. 578 PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/auctionprices/baseball-cards/1961-topps/MICKEY%20MANTLE/183261

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $300-$500 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are just 5 PSA 10s followed by 99 PSA 9s, and 465 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on November 1, 2021 and was sold for $73,409 via SCP.

FRANK ROBINSON – Card No. 581

1961 Topps - Frank Robinson - "Sporting News All-Star" Card No. 581 PSA 10 | https://bid.memorylaneinc.com/bids/bidplace?itemid=31016

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $50-$60 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10s followed by 52 PSA 9s, and 383 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on November 1, 2021 and was sold for $89,934 via SCP.

WHITEY FORD – Card No. 586

1961 Topps - Whitey Ford - "Sporting News All-Star" Card No. 586 PSA 10 | https://bid.memorylaneinc.com/bids/bidplace?itemid=79714

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $35-$50 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there are 3 PSA 10s followed by 41 PSA 9s, and 326 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on January 13, 2024 and was sold for $11,297 via Memory Lane.

WARREN SPAHN – Card No. 589

1961 Topps - Warren Spahn - "Sporting News All-Star" Card No. 589 PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=1961%20Topps%20All-Star%20Warren%0A%20PSA%2010&saleId=scp-49025

From a value perspective, the raw version of this card generally sells in a range of $25-$40 whereas its graded counterparts offer much more attractive value. From a graded perspective, there is just 1 PSA 10s followed by 37 PSA 9s, and 250 PSA 8s. According to Card Ladder, the highest public sale of a PSA 10 occurred on November 1, 2021 and was sold for $13,045 via SCP.

While the “All-Star” cards of Fox, Mantle, Robinson, Ford and Spahn act as set pieces for many a vintage collector, the 1961 Topps “All-Star” subset raises the bar when it comes to higher graded scarcity. Not only are these cards fairly hard to come by, it’s next to impossible to acquire many of them in PSA 10 condition.

