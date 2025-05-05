The Quarterback Kings and Their Most Iconic Cards
The NFL’s greatest Quarterbacks have etched their legacies one touchdown at a time. Beyond their records, rings, and airtime, there lies a different area of greatness that each of these QB’s hold: Their greatest card. While diving into the Mount Rushmore of football cards is one thing, looking at the top five QB’s ever (Most TD passes) and analyzing how their “on-field” legacies hold up with their most iconic sports card is another. Just the same with baseball, a set guideline will be used to determine each of the top five QB’s most iconic sports card (price, rarity, and historical significance).
#5 - Aaron Rodgers (503 TD): 2005 Topps Chrome #190 Refractor Rookie
Known for pinpoint accuracy, unwavering poise, and a little bit of drama from time to time, ranks 5th all time in passing touchdowns (503), while dominating defenses for the past two decades. The four-time MVP is known for his flair and making unthinkable passes off his back foot. Rodgers' most iconic card is his 2005 Topps Chrome Rookie Refractor, which pictures him in his Packers practice uniform, under a border that says “Topps Football 50th Anniversary”. This raw card sold last on February 9th of this year for $455. On the high-end of the spectrum, a PSA 10 last sold in 2023 for $16,800 (talk about an important grade). However, a PSA 9 still brings in about $900.
#4 - Brett Favre (508 TD): 1991 Stadium Club #94 Rookie
This may not be the most expensive card, and it may not be the prettiest card to look at. But the 1991 Stadium Club Rookie of Brett Favre is making the list for his most iconic sports card. The predecessor to the man above, scorched defenses with a total of 508 touchdowns and nearly 72,000 yards. Favre was one of the first true iron men of the NFL, as he brought a fearlessness to the field that resulted in record-setting durability. The discrepancy between Favre's production on the field and his most iconic cards price is exactly why this task is interesting. This card averages $15 raw, while its PSA 10 sold for $200 on April 25th of this year.
#3 - Peyton Manning (539 TD): 1998 Contenders Rookie Ticket Auto
With one of the most illustrious careers in all of football history, Peyton Manning lands at number three with 539 passing touchdowns. Manning, alongside his whole family continue to be one of the most prominent names and faces in all of football, not only because of their on-field accolades, but what they have contributed to football even after retirement. Manning’s 1998 Contender Rookie Ticket Autograph serves as his most iconic card. A PSA 9 sold for a little over $18,000 last year, while a PSA 10 sold just under $72,000 back in 2019. Unlike Favre, Manning is still favored quite a bit in the sports card market, and his most iconic cards serve as his most expensive/sought after. Just as the helmet left a mark on Peyton’s forehead, his card remains to leave a mark on the hobby market.
#2 - Drew Brees (571 TD): 2001 Contenders Rookie Ticket Auto
Drew Brees carved out an impeccable career, where he threw for 571 total touchdowns, which makes him second on the all-time list. Drew quite literally made it look like a “breeze” when he tore apart defenses in his prime (please forgive the pun…I drew it up differently). Brees led the New Orlean Saints to their first Super Bowl, and in doing so became one of the most prolific passers ever. Much like Manning, Drew’s most iconic card is his 2001 Contenders Rookie Auto, which sold back in April, in PSA 9 form, for $3,125. In December of 2024, a PSA 10 sold for just under $11,000. While Brees may not be as prominent in the hobby as Manning, Rodgers, or the next QB, collectors still value his higher-end cards.
#1 - Tom Brady (649) - 2000 Contenders Rookie Ticket Auto - Championship Ticket /100
Seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, Three-time NFL MVP, 15 Pro-Bowl selections, and one greatest of all-time title that may never be taken away from him. Tom Brady lands at number one of the list, sitting at 649 total touchdowns and 89,214 yards. Not only has Brady cemented his greatness and legendary status on the gridiron, but also in the sports card market. His most iconic card is easily recognizable as being the 2000 Contenders Rookie Ticket Auto - Championship Ticket /100. Some record sales include a PSA 8 selling for $660,000 back in 2022. A BGS 8.5 selling for $288,000 on April 24th of this year, and a BGS 9 selling for $2.4 million back in 2022 once more. Needless to say, Brady has set records that may never be broken again, and his sports card market has reacted, and continues to be a touchdown for collectors.