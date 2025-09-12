1993-94 Topps Finest Basketball changed The Hobby

Sports cards underwent a monumental transition in the 1990s. The early 90s marked the end of the “junk wax era". However, by the end of the decade collectors were marveling at legendary products like Precious Metal Gems, Star Rubies, and Atomic Refractors.

One of the most influential sets that marked a turning point in the industry was the 1993-94 Topps Finest basketball card set. This was the first basketball card set to feature chromium style cards as well as being the first set to offer refractor parallels (roughly one in every nine packs).

1993 Topps Finest Clyde Drexler Refractor #74 | PSA

The 1993-94 Topps Finest Basketball card set showcases some of the greatest players of all time, including 11 of the 12 players on the 1992 Olympic Men’s Basketball “Dream Team”. The biggest names in the set include Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Shaquille O’Neal, David Robinson, Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, and many more.

1993-94 Topps Finest Shaquille O'Neal Refractor #3 | PSA

This set has 220 total cards and although it doesn’t have any inserts, it does have a 40-card subset featuring 10 of the most prolific players from each division (Atlantic, Pacific, Midwest, and Central). Some collectors refer to the subset cards as “brick” or “bricked” cards due to the brick wall backgrounds.

1993 Topps Finest David Robinson #118 "Brick" card | PSA

As a result of the subset, a few of the best players appear twice, like Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, and Patrick Ewing. However, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird only appear once making both their cards particularly rare and highly coveted.

In addition to the legends, the rookie class also features two big name superstars: Chris Webber and Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway. There are also a few other fan favorites in this rookie class, including Jamal Mashburn, Nick Van Exel, Allan Houston, and Shawn Bradley.

1993-94 Topps Finest Chris Webber Refractor #212 (Rookie Card) | PSA

The design of these cards is unlike anything else and is one of the most unique and instantly recognizable for collectors. As a result of the unique look, chromium finish, and significance among collectors, these cards often fetch lofty prices, especially those high grade refractor parallels.

The four cards in this set with the highest sales, all of which were Gem Mint 10 refractors, include: Larry Bird #2 ($3,000), Shaquille O'Neal #3 ($4,000), Chris Webber #212 ($5,000), and Michael Jordan #1 ($23,000). All prices approximate.

1993-94 Topps Finest Michael Jordan #1 | PSA

The one major frustration for collectors of this set is that these cards don’t spell out key components, such as identifying the card as a rookie or a refractor. The distinction between refractor and non-refractor is fairly easy if you had one of each on hand, but identifying a refractor online based on a few photos can be difficult.

What do you think about this set? Is it a collectors dream with the first ever Jordan, Bird, and Shaq refractors? It’s undeniable that this set redefined basketball cards and changed the industry forever.

