The 2015 NFL Draft came with a lot of hype, and for good reasons. This draft was stacked with a lot of very good players, who played for a long time. The storyline of this draft, was the possibilities of 2 Heisman Trophy winners going back to back in the draft. This came true when Jameis Winston went 1st overall, followed by Marcus Mariota. Both started right away for their teams, with Winston throwing for over 4,000 yards his first year. Other players like David Johnson, Melvin Gordon, and Tyler Lockett etched out nice careers.

Today we will look at the always exciting Topps Chrome football, and dive into the 2015 set. With their beautiful design, and in some cases color matching with the teams, this set definitely delivered on eye appeal. We will explore the top 3 rookies in this set, and show current market value of the players. One hint, the players listed above, did not make the list.

3) Todd Gurley

This one was a difficult choice between Gurley and Jameis Winston. While Winston had a longer, and more successful career, Gurley's peak was All-Pro, MVP level performance. Todd Gurley was the number 10 overall pick in the 2015 Draft, and proved right away why he was chosen so early. Gurley nearly accumulated 1,300 all purpose yards his rookie season, earning a Pro-Bowl selection, and taking over Rookie of the Year honors. Two years later he would rush for 1,305 yards, added 788 yards in the air, finishing with over 2,000 all purpose yards. He would be selected to his second Pro-Bowl, his first All-Pro, and runner up in the MVP votings.

Todd Gurley would go onto rushing for 6,082 yards, to go along with 2,254 yards receiving. This all purpose back was a significant player for the NFL. Unfortunately, due to chronic knee issue, Gurley was out of the league after the 2020 season.

For just $15, you can typically pick up a Gurley PSA 10 RC.

2) Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper was box office out on the field. His rookie season was electric, stunning fans and teammates with 72 catches for 1,070 yards. The 5x Pro-Bowler would go onto hitting 1,000 or more rushing yards in 7 of the 10 seasons he played. Potentially a future Hall of Famer, Cooper finished with 711 catches for 10,033 yards.

To see this card fall in the $6-$10 range for a PSA 10, a steal in my books.

1) Stefon Diggs

Diggs was the steal of the draft. Waiting until the 5th round to hear his name, Diggs finally became an NFL player for the Minnesota Vikings. After having a good rookie season, Diggs would go onto becoming a great player. Still playing today, Diggs has five 100 or more reception seasons. He now has six 1,000 yard season, including a career high 1,535 in 2020. His 10,548 receiving yards to date, puts him in the top 50 all-time.

A Diggs PSA 10 card will run you around $20, still a good deal for someone who is still playing.

