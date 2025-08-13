The 1978 Topps Football Cards to Collect
The 1978 Topps release brought collectors a chance to yet again add some key rookie cards to their collections. At the time, the main chase for collectors was the superstars of the time, as some of the "rookies" performed better and gained fame as their careers went on, which does sometimes happen. The set itself features a full photograph of the player, with a yellow rectangle surrounding the player. The left side of that rectangle has the team name in an all capital letter font, and the player name is located right above the player. The bottom right of the card contains a magenta colored football with the player's name inside it. While some collectors may feel that the base card design is a bit basic, the 1978 set still is able to make it's impact. Let's take a look at the top cards to collect from the set.
1. Tony Dorsett RC (Card #315)
The first card on the list belongs to a Hall of Fame running back, Tony Dorsett. Dorsett is most well known for playing on the Dallas Cowboys, where he would spend the majority of his career. Perhaps his most memorable moment is running for a 99 yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, in front of a nationwide audience. Dorsett was a tough runner of the football, and anyone who goes back and watches clips will see that. Dorsett would finish his career with 12,739 yards and 77 touchdowns. Ungraded copies have sold recently between $20-25, while a PSA 8 sold for $155.
2. John Stallworth RC (Card #320)
The Pittsburgh Steelers were dominant in the 1970s, and John Stallworth was a key part of those teams when he arrived in the later part of the decade. He formed a dynamic duo with Lynn Swann, and helped the Steelers defeat the Rams in Super Bowl XIV. Stallworth was drafted back in 1974, but did not receive his first card until this set. He would win 4 Super Bowls during his career, and would also earn 3 Pro Bowl nods. Condition is a factor when it comes to sales of Stallworth's card, with ungraded copies selling at $5 (or less if corners are an issue), but as high as $19.
3. Joe Klecko RC (Card #287)
Joe Klecko was part of the dominant New York Jets defense of the 1980s, and his rookie also appears in the 1978 release. Like Dorsett and Stallwroth, he also made it to the Hall of Fame. During his career, he racked up 78 sacks, and was named UPI Defensive Player of the Year in 1981. He also appeared in the Pro Bowl 4 times. Klecko's rookie is an affordable one for collectors, selling for $2-$5. If collectors are looking for a PSA graded copy, a PSA 8 sold recently for $70.
4. Walter Payton (Card #200)
Walter Payton has made these lists before, and he does not need too much of an introduction. When he retired, he was the all time leading rusher in the NFL. While this is not his rookie card, any card of Payton from the 1970s proves to be quite collectable, and has also held it's value over time. With his 9 Pro Bowls, MVP Award, and nomination to the 1980s All Decade Team, Payton's place in history has been solidified. Ungraded copies of Payton's 1978 Topps card can be obtained for between $4-$13, depending on condition. A PSA 9 sold back on July 15th however for $330.
5. Roger Staubach (Card #290)
Roger Staubach is another player who has appeared on these lists before, and he will appear again when it comes to the 1970s. Staubach, aka "Captain Comeback" makes his next to last Topps flagship appearance here in the 1978 set. Staubach would be named to the 1970s All Decade Team, alongside his numerous other accomplishments. Staubach's base card from the set is yet another affordable grab for collectors, with copies selling recently for around $4.
The 1978 Topps Football set is yet another affordable set to put together for set builders. It contains a few Hall of Fame rookie cards that would be a nice addition to anyone's collection, and like many sets of the 1970s, it contains cards of legendary veterans that also would go on to join the Hall of Fame. Collectors who take an interest in vintage football should take note of this set, as it is one of the more cost-friendly options of 70s Topps sets. This should not be viewed as a negative however, as it's affordability opens doors for collectors of all ages to enjoy the wonders of 1978 Topps Football.