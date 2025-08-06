The six essential cards of 2023 Panini Prizm football
PSA has graded 2023 Panini Prizm cards over 292,000 times. It is the most-graded football set of the 21st-century because of the rookie quarterback class. The draft class included CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.
Some of those players have dropped off considerably, most notably Richardson and Levis. But there are other players whose rookie cards continue to drive demand for 2023 Panini Prizm. Those players include running backs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs.
Rookie cards in 2023 Panini Prizm come with variations. You can tell the difference because the base cards showcase the players in action, while their rookie variation cards - with the same card number - feature the players in a pose. So, for example, Stroud’s base rookie card is #339.1 and his rookie variation is #339.2.
In this article, we look at the essential cards of 2023 Panini Prizm Football which is entirely centered on the rookies. We’ll also be looking at the base cards and not the rookie variation cards.
6. Bijan Robinson Silver Prizm #305
Robinson gets overshadowed by Jahmyr Gibbs, but the former Longhorn made his first Pro Bowl in just his second year. He also came fifth in AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. Robinson finished last season averaging 4.8 yards per carry and1,456 rushing yards for the season.
PSA has graded Robinson’s Silver Prizm 1,624 times, yielding 377 PSA 10s and 983 PSA 9s. According to CardLadder, PSA 10s are selling for $100.
5. Anthony Richardson Silver Prizm #343
Entering his third season, Richardson is battling former New York Giants Daniel Jones for the starting quarterback role. Richardson had some bright spots in his second season after an injury-shortened rookie campaign.
Despite a rough start to his career, Richardson’s Silver Prizm is still commanding healthy prices. According to Card Ladder, his card is selling for $125-$150. PSA has graded his Silver Prizm 3,690 times, yielding 1,172 PSA 10s and 2,319 PSA 9s.
4. Jahmyr Gibbs Silver Prizm #331
Gibbs is a two-time Pro-Bowler and finished last year with nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards. He is the best young running back in the game.
PSA has graded Gibbs’ Silver Prizm 1,570 times. There are 594 PSA 10s and 868 PSA 9s. The most recent PSA 10 sales have been for $110 - $120.
3. Bryce Young Silver Prizm #311
Young was all but written off last year, as he slumped through most of his second-year campaign. Young didn’t have a touchdown pass through the first seven weeks of the season. But then something happened. He started finding his stride in Week 8 and finished the last three weeks with 7 touchdown passes against zero interceptions.
PSA has graded Young’s Silver Prizm 3,255 times, resulting in 1,554 Gem Mints and 1,171 PSA 9s. The past five sales have ranged from $190-$240.
2. CJ Stroud Lazer Prizm #339
Stroud had a terrific rookie year, garnering MVP votes while making the Pro Bowl. His second year wasn’t as smooth. Even though his completion percentage was nearly the same as last year, he threw seven more interceptions and for nearly 400 fewer yards.
Young’s Lazer Prizm is the fourth-most graded card by PSA in the set. This card only trails Young’s Silver Prizm and Base cards, and Richardson’s base card. After 4,328 PSA submissions, there are 2,137 PSA 10s and 1,939 PSA 9s. PSA 10 sales have ranged in price from $57-$122.
1. CJ Stroud Silver Prizm #339
The Stroud Silver Prizm is the most-graded parallel in the set, graded 5,723 times, yielding 2,180 PSA 10s and 3,220 PSA 9s. Despite the high population count, Stroud’s Silver Prizm is selling for $410-$445. His PSA 9 sells in the neighborhood of $100.