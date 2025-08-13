Topps reveals 2025 Topps Tier One Baseball game-used bat-knob cards
Today, in anticipation for the Aug. 18 pre-order period of 2025 Topps Tier One Baseball, Topps released images of what are sure to be among the major chase cards of the set, a series of 1-of-1 game-used bat knob relic auto cards.
The video posted to Topps' socials reveal a phenomenal group of stars and legends that will have a game-used bat-know relic auto in the upcoming release. Highlights include a Mike Trout card that features the fun inscription, "Eagles 40, Chiefs 22 - Fly Eagles Fly!" - a nod to Trout's favorite football team's dominant win in last season's Super Bowl.
Legends pictured include George Brett, Albert Pujols, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGrwire, and Chipper Jones. Trout is joined by current stars such as Ronald Acuña Jr., Pete Alonso, and Fernando Tatis Jr. Some of the games brightest young stars will also be there for the chasing, including Washington Nationals C.J. Abrams, Gunnar Henderson, and Corbin Carroll.
Last year's 1-of-1 bat knob relic autos were well-received by the secondary market. As recently as June 25, Aaron Judge's 1-of-1 sold for $7,500 on eBay.
Mike Trout also appeared in the 2024 Topps Tier One Baseball set with a 1-of-1 bat know relic auto. The card sold for $4,000 on Oct. 15, 2024.
2024 Topps Tennis Royalty got in on the act earlier this year with game-used racket knob relic auto cards. Emma Raducanu's sold for $12,000 on June 2. Superstar Carlos Alcaraz's racket knob relic auto 1-of-1 was yet another example of the appeal of this type of relic offering. His card sold for $222,000 on June 26, making it the most expensive tennis card of all-time.