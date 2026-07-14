2018 Bowman Chrome Baseball Shohei Ohtani Superfractor Sells for $3.3 Million

When collectors think of a name within the sports card world that sells well and keeps demand, one name is surely to be repeated over and over: Shohei Ohtani. As a two-way player, Ohtani has been setting records and accomplishing feats that a majority of fans have never seen. In the hobby context, his cards have steadily risen in value, especially his rookie cards. If rarity is added to the rookie card equation, millions of dollars can be obtained.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after hitting a home run on Aug. 30, 2024 at Chase Field in Phoenix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is what happened recently, as an Ohtani rookie Superfractor sold via a private sale on Fanatics Collect. Here is what collectors need to know about the sale and why it is significant within the hobby.

2018 Bowman Chrome Shohei Ohtani Rookie Superfractor sells for Millions on Fanatics Collect

The card that sold was from the 2018 Bowman Chrome set, one of Ohtani's iconic rookie cards. Specifically, it is the pose of him batting. As card #1 in the set, it seems as though the hype around him existed even then, but no one could have predicted the exact heights he has reached. The card was graded a BGS 9.5, with two subgrades coming in at a 10 - edges and surface. Collectors will also note that it is a Superfractor, making it a one-of-one and highly desirable card.

2018 Bowman Chrome Shohei Ohtani Superfractor BGS 9.5 | Fanatics

The card sale was managed by the Fanatics Collect Private Sales Network, and an agreement was reached for $3.3 million. The Fanatics Collect Private Sales Network specializes in the sale of $10,000-plus cards across sports, TCG, or memorabilia. All sellers have to do is name their desired price, and Fanatics will seek out serious buyers among collectors and dealers.

The Importance of the Sale Within the Hobby

It is no secret that this is a significant sale. It is already the fourth sports card to sell for $3 million or more in 2026, and the third privately brokered card by Fanatics Collect to sell for seven figures in the last two months. The other two cards in question were a 2004 Mega Cracks Rookie Lionel Messi PSA 10 ($1.5 Million, May 2026) and a 2023-24 Panini Prizm Black Parallel Victor Wembanyama PSA 10 ($5.1 Million, May 2026).

2004 Mega Cracks Lionel Messi Rookie PSA 10 | Fanatics Collect

This sale also shows the staying power of Shohei Ohtani. If he continues his great play, there is no telling how high his card market and fame can reach. Just think: if this card sold for $3.3 million now, how much might it sell for in 10 years if he stays on his current career track?

The hobby is alive and well, and collectors are actively seeking out seven-figure cards. With names like Shohei Ohtani driving the market, it will be interesting to see how it moves in the future. Fanatics Collect also continues to be a major player in major sales, ensuring collectors are taken care of.