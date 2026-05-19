Top 3 Victor Wembanyama Sales of 2026

The Spurs took game one of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in double overtime, and Victor Wembanyama was the main catalyst in their victory. He dropped 41 points and grabbed 24 rebounds to go with three blocks.

Undoubtedly, his market could skyrocket if this success continues en route to an NBA Finals berth. Regardless, he's already had some massive sales in 2026, and according to Card Ladder, here are the top three.

No. 3 | 2025-26 Topps Chrome Autographed Superfractor 1-of-1

Victor Wembanyama's 2025-26 Topps Chrome Autographed Superfractor. | Card Ladde

The first card on the list and third-highest seller is his 2025-26 Topps Chrome Superfractor one-of-one autograph, graded a PSA NM-MT+ 8. This is a beautiful card, and his first superfractor from Topps in a Spurs uniform. Prior to this release, Topps lacked NBA licensure and could not print logos or team names.

Card Ladder shows the sold price, and it's estimated value. | Card Ladder

This particular card was sold on Goldin Auctions on March 7. It was sold at auction, and after 19 bids, it went for $488,000, including the buyer's premium.

Although the sale was for nearly $500,000, Card Ladder now shows the estimated value at just under $775,000. Much of that value change can be attributed to his playoff success so far this season. He also became the first person to be a unanimous choice for Defensive Player of the Year when it was announced on April 20. He also became the youngest player to ever win the award.

No. 2 | 2024 Panini Revolution Kaboom! Vertical Green 1-of-1

Victor Wembanyama's 2024 Panini Revolution Kaboom! Vertical Green 1-of-1, graded a PSA MT 9 | Card Ladder

Coming in at the second-highest selling card for Wembanyama this year is a rare insert. His 2024 Panini Revolution Kaboom! Vertical Green, one-of-one, graded a PSA 9, is the second card on the list. The card is a typical Kaboom!; it has a cartoon caricature of Wembanyama in front of the large comic-style 'Kaboom!' over a green tint. This card, again, like the first card on the list, is a one-of-one.

This, scattered against a background of star-like shapes, went for $516,000 on Fanatics Collects. The auction had garnered 49 bids when it closed on February 19.

Card Ladder shows both the last sale, and it's estimated card value. | Card Ladde

Just as the first statistics from Card Ladder showed, this piece has nearly doubled in value, according ot the app's estimated value. Clearly, high performances have affected Wembanyama's market.

No. 1 | 2023 National Treasures Highly Treasured 1-of-1 Jersey card

Victor Wembanyama's rookie 2023 NT Highly Treasured 1-of-1 Jersey card, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladde

The highest sale of a Victor Wembanyama card occurred very recently. His 2023 National Treasures Highly Treasured Rookie patch, one-of-one, sold for $552,050 on May 6 at Goldin Auctions. The auction garnered 45 bids.

Card Ladder shows no change in estimated value from the sale a few weeks ago. | Card Ladde

This card, although the most expensive, is the only top-three card that doesn't seem to have moved in value, according to Card Ladder. The obvious reason is time. It has only been a few weeks since the sale.

But it remains to be seen how far his cards can go. At the time of this writing, they are up 1-0 on the defending NBA champions in the Western Conference Finals. His market will go where his on-court performance goes.