Is Junior Caminero's on-field Play Reflected in The Hobby?

Junior Caminero was signed as an international free agent in 2019 by the Cleveland Guardians for a $225,000 signing bonus, the same year the Yankees gave Jasson Dominguez a $5.1 million signing bonus. He would later be traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021 for pitcher Tobias Myers. Caminero made his MLB debut in 2023 at the age of 19, playing seven games for the Rays. In 2024, people can find his rookie cards. He also played 43 games for the Rays that year, battling a couple of injuries. In 2025, Caminero really made a name for himself, playing a full season and hitting 45 home runs, driving in 110 runs, and batting .264.

Caminero is continuing his impressive 2025 campaign into the 2026 season. Being named the starting third baseman for the American League All-Star Team and led the Rays to first place, almost at the All-Star break. In 2026, he has already hit 28 home runs, driven in 59 runs, and is batting .280. One sign of a good hitter is his walks; he walked 41 times in 2025 in the full season and has already walked 50 times in 2026. Caminero also played in his first World Baseball Classic (WBC) in 2026, where the Dominican Republic took home bronze, and Caminero batted .350 with three home runs.

Caminero had been ranked as high as fourth among the top 100 prospects before moving up full-time to the big leagues. Here are some of his top sales over the recent years.

2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB Debut Patch 1/1 PSA 9

PSA

Arguably Caminero's most sought-after rookie card, his MLB Debut Patch sold for $66,000 in 2024, graded PSA 9. To compare, Ben Rice's Debut Patch card sold for just under $70,000 in early 2026. The highest sale for any Debut Patch card was Paul Skene's card, which sold for $1.1 million in early 2025. Nick Kurtz's Debut Patch card sold for $516,000 in 2025. Cardladder has given this card a value of $126,000 today.

2023 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autograph Red Refractor PSA 10

PSA

Caminero's second-highest sale was a Red Refractor of his 1st Bowman Chrome, graded a ten by PSA. That sale was for $43,920 in April of 2026.

2023 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Autograph BGS 9.5

Cardladder

2023 would have been the best time to buy any of Caminero's big cards, as the value has almost doubled. His Bowman 1st Chrome Superfractor autograph, graded a 9.5 by Beckett, sold for $34,200 on Dec 21, 2023. The value that Cardladder has given this card today is $64,000.

2023 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autograph Red Refractor SGC 9.5

Cardladder

The grading company and the grade make a huge difference in value for high-end cards. In this industry, condition is everything. The Red Refractor Bowman 1st autograph, graded a 9.5 by SGC, sold for $21,000 Apr 17, 2026. This is a significant drop from the PSA ten value.

2023 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autograph Orange Refractor BGS 9.5

Cardladder

The most recent sale for a Caminero 1st Bowman was the Orange Refractor, graded a BGS 9.5, which sold for $17,957 on July 7, 2026. A print run of 20 more than the Red Refractor, it sold for $3,000 less than the SGC 9.5. This sale shows that The Hobby is reacting to Caminero's play.