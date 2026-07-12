Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, July 12

The Arizona Diamondbacks have jumped into second place in the NL West, scoring nine runs in each of their last two games to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now, Arizona has a chance to complete a sweep against L.A. ahead of the All-Star break, though it is set as a +188 underdog in Sunday’s matchup.

The D-Backs are just one game over .500 and still 12.5 games out of first in the division, but they’ve jumped past the San Diego Padres and could make a push for a wild card spot in the second half.

On Sunday, they’ll turn to lefty Matt Bratt (3.00 ERA), who is making his second appearance of his MLB career. Bratt threw three innings of one-run ball against the St. Louis Cardinals in late June.

The Dodgers will counter with right-hander Emmet Sheehan as they look to salvage the final game of this three-game set. Sheehan has a 4.91 ERA this season, and the Dodgers have lost five of his six outings since June 1.

Can they turn that around on Sunday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-107)

Dodgers -1.5 (-113)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks: +188

Dodgers: -231

Total

9.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Arizona: Matt Bratt (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.91 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 12

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, Sportsnet L.A., DBACKS.TV

Diamondbacks record:

Dodgers record:

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+202)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – I explained why Ohtani is in a great spot to stay hot before the All-Star break:

Ohtani won’t play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is heating up heading into the break.

The four-time league MVP is hitting .318 with a 1.127 OPS and three homers over the last week of action, and he’s homered seven times over his last 23 games (22 starts).

Now, Ohtani takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks and 23-year-old lefty Mitch Bratt, who threw three innings back in June against the St. Louis Cardinals in his lone appearance of his MLB career.

Ohtani has eight home runs and is batting .271 against left-handed pitching this season, and I suspect he’ll get a crack at the Arizona bullpen (4.07 ERA this season) since Bratt didn’t work deep into his first outing.

With the superstar two-way player heating up over the last week, I think he’s worth a bet to end the first half of the season with a bang.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Arizona has scored nine runs in back-to-back games to open this series, and the D-Backs’ offense is coming around ahead of the All-Star break, ranking 12th in MLB in runs scored over the last 15 days. Arizona is 28th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season, which has led to it hitting the UNDER in the majority of its games.

Still, I think the OVER is a solid play based on this pitching matchup on Sunday.

The Dodgers are No. 1 in MLB in wRC+, OPS and batting average in 2026 while scoring the second-most runs in the league. They should make things tough on Bratt, who is making just his second appearance of his career.

He lasted three innings in his MLB debut, which means we could see a lot of the Arizona bullpen on Sunday. The D-Backs have a 4.07 bullpen ERA, so it’s certainly possible that the L.A. offense is able to make some noise once Bratt exits.

Plus, Sheehan has struggled a bit this season, posting a 3.93 expected ERA while ranking in the 18th percentile in MLB in barrel percentage. The Dodgers have combined for 10 or more runs in three of his last six starts despite losing five of them, and Sheehan has failed to pitch more than five innings in each of his last five appearances.

After Arizona’s offense opened this series with two straight big games, I think 10 runs is certainly in play on Sunday.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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