Tony Reid

When the new 2025-26 Bowman Basketball product made its way to the shop, I knew I wanted to dig into a box for myself. Bragging up a youthful concoction of six, seven-card packs, this Bowman product continues with the rookie and prospect-driven ideology that made Bowman a household name in the industry by offering up both men's and women's college hoops stars as well as NBA rookies. I, personally, was not buying a hobby box at the suggested retail price, and a blaster was a little less than what I was looking for, so I settled on a mega box for right around 50 bucks.

The product boasts 11 Mojo base parallels, one insert, and one Mega Rookie or Mega Prospect card. Of course, we're always on the lookout for bigger hits, such as autographs, the eye-catching Anime case hit, and lower-numbered parallels.

Tony Reid

It probably goes without saying, but I will say it anyway, as I ripped into this box, I was looking for anything that had Dallas Mavericks Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg or ROY runner-up Kon Knueppel's face on it. I would have been happy to see anything with Kansas star guard Darryn Peterson's name, image, or likeness as well.

Tony Reid

In the very first pack, I snagged one of the Mojo parallels of Portland Trailblazer Toumani Camara. The Blazers logo looks like it bled black all over the card. I don't know if that's just this card or all the Blazers in the set. That's all.

Tony Reid

Early on, I pulled a paper rookie of Philadelphia 76ers stud VJ Edgecombe, as well as a Bowman First of Kansas freshman forward Bryson Tiller.

Tony Reid

In my next pack, I pulled a paper Bowman rookie of the aforementioned Charlotte Hornets sharpshooter, Kon Knueppel. Kon surprised many with his shooting output is rookie season and looks to be getting buckets in the league for the next decade and change.

Tony Reid

The next pack offered up a Mega Rookie of Oklahoma City Thunder Forward Thomas Sorber. The Georgetown product missed the entire season with a torn ACL, so we'll have to wait and see what he's all about next season.

Tony Reid

I guess the best card in my next pack was an of /299 Fuchsia Mojo parallel of Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison. The junior has posted pretty pedestrian numbers so far in his collegiate career. Moving on.

Tony Reid

My next pack featured a Bowman 1st Mojo parallel of Northwestern Wildcats small forward Nick Martinelli. The 6-foot 7-inch Martinelli set the Northwestern single-season scoring record. He is an invitee to the upcoming NBA draft combine.

Tony Reid

The best card in my last pack was a Mojo parallel of Creighton shooting guard Josh Dix. The 6'6" senior had a slow start to his career at Iowa, but as a junior in Ames, he averaged over 14 points per game. After an April 2025 transfer to Creighton, he finished the season averaging over 13 points per game for the Blue Jays.

Tony Reid

That's about a wrap on this tough box break. Aside from a few solid paper rookies worth a buck or two each, there's really not much to talk about. These boxes are very hit or miss, much like the prospects found within. The only Cooper Flagg cardboard I saw was on the cover of the box.