It's been nearly two weeks since the brand new Bowman basketball product dropped, and already, there have been some big sales on the open market. Cooper Flagg, in particular, has already garnered multiple five-figure sales.

Apr 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg holds the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year trophy during a press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The now-reigning rookie of the year, and arguably one of the best young players today, Flagg's sales continue to pace every new basketball release. Here are three cards that top the list from the new Bowman basketball product.

No. 3 | Garbage Pail Kids SSP Insert

Cooper Flagg's SSP (Super Short Print) Garbage Pail Kids insert from the new 2025-26 Bowman Basketball product | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/pd79ti

It's one of the most unique and innovative cards: the Flagg is his third-highest-selling card from the new Bowman basketball product. The card is a crossover of the famous 1980s-made Garbage Pail Kids set made by Topps. Released in 1985, the Garbage Pail Kids set was essentially a humorous counter-culture set to mirror the Cabbage Patch Kids craze of the time.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Flagg's card features a caricature of him hanging parallel to the ground from a basketball hoop. It's a play on his last name, Flagg, spelled "flag" as if he himself were the flag.

According to Card Ladder, one of these cards was recently sold on eBay. It was sold via the best offer on May 3, 2026, for $7,600.

No. 2 | Crystalized Orange Crystal Refractor SSP 22/25

Cooper Flagg's Crystalized Orange Refractor 22/25 SSP Insert | eBay | https://ebay.us/m/fpPKxR

According to Card Ladder, the second-highest-selling card is Flagg's SSP Crystalized insert, the orange refractor version, numbered 22-of-25. This card is one of the most ornate-looking inserts made today. It features a clipped Cooper Flagg against a geode crystal background. With the colors closely mirroring that player's team colors.

The inserts debuted in the baseball product less than a year ago. And it has quickly become one of the top chases for either sport.

The sales for this card are interesting. According to Card Ladder's sales records, this exact card was sold twice. Once on April 27, 2026, for $9,100 on eBay after 47 bids. But crazy enough, it was sold again, less than a week later, for $7,800 on eBay after just 12 bids. It seems likely that the first sale was never paid for and was relisted. The card was listed on eBay both times through consigner DCSports87.

No. 1 | Anime SSP Case Hit

Cooper Flagg's SSP Anime case hit from the new Bowman basketball product. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/2j9r4cbt

Flagg's best card, based on sales with Card Ladder, is another insert, his SSP Anime case hit. While it sounds redundant, this card tops the set of rare case hit inserts offered by Fanatics in their products. Debuting in the 2024 Bowman baseball product, the Anime insert features a Japanese-style anime caricature of the player, popping out of a television and looking like they're ready to battle.

Seven out of Flagg's top 10 Bowman sales, according to Card Ladder, are of his Anime insert. This raises the question of rarity. While there's no doubt it is a rare card, how can there already be seven of the top 10 sales coming from the same card? To be fair, the Crystalized insert has plenty of sales, but the one that landed in the No. 2 spot on this list was the orange refractor, limited to just 25 of an already rare card.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Card Ladder, this is his top-selling Bowman card overall. This even includes his Bowman U cards that feature him in his Duke uniform. Card Ladder shows the final sale price of this card at $12,998 via eBay's best offer.

One Autograph In Top-10 Sales

While the three cards on this list are fantastic for creativity and desirability, only one Cooper Flagg autograph from the new Bowman product made the top 10 sales.

Cooper Flagg Redemption | Card Ladder

This /150 Blue Geometric Parallel Redemption sold for $3,978. That's a lot of potential big autos still out there. Those who pulled autos are holding, or they were sent off to grading, which means it's a mystery as to when we might see big sales of 2025-26 Bowman basketball autos from Cooper Flagg.