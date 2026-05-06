Topps Cosmic Chrome was released on April 29, 2026, and is a hobby-exclusive product; the cards are available only in hobby boxes. There are plenty of chase cards with a stacked rookie class and future Hall of Famers.

While autographs aren't guaranteed per box in Cosmic Chrome, the product does feature some of the most sought-after case hits under the Topps umbrella. Here's a look at the top sales over the past week.

Cooper Flagg Planetary Pursuit Uranus

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Cooper Flagg has recently won the Rookie of the Year award by securing 56 of the 100 first-place votes, while Kon Knueppel received the other 44 votes. Flagg averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in his rookie season. The Planetary Pursuit cards are a big chase in the hobby; the further the planet is from the sun, the harder the pull rate.

The odds of pulling a Uranus are one out of every 16,049 packs, and the Flagg one sold for $18,500.

Cooper Flagg Gold /50 On-Card Autograph

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The Mavericks had a tough season, finishing 26-56, but they do have a lot to look forward to, with a young superstar in Cooper Flagg. Even out of the playoffs, his market hasn't dipped as much as one would think.

This Gold Parallel On-Card Autograph, numbered to 50, sold for $12,500.

Victor Wembanyama First Flight Black /10 On-Card Autograph

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Victor Wembanyama had a fantastic season, averaging a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds per game. He won Defensive Player of the Year and led the Spurs to a 62-20 record, good enough for second place in the Western Conference.

The First Flight Autograph Black Parallel, numbered to ten and autographed, sold for $11,500.

Victor Wembanyama Planetary Pursuit Pluto

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Pluto is the toughest Planetary Pursuit card to pull, with odds of one out of every 29,423 packs. Even though Pluto was considered a dwarf planet as of 2006, Topps kept it as a planet to chase.

The Wembanyama Pluto Planetary Pursuit sold for $10,000.

LeBron James Re-Entry Red Flare Refractor /5

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LeBron James had a solid season, leading the Lakers to the playoffs. Without Luka Doncic, the Lakers are short-handed and facing the Thunder in the second round.

The Re-Entry Red Flare Refractor, numbered to five, sold for $9,500.

Cooper Flagg Orange /25 On-Card Autograph

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The second Cooper Flagg autograph to make the list is an even lower-numbered one than the higher sale. This again shows the premium of gold in today's marketplace.

The Orange Refractor On-Card auto, numbered to 25, sold for $9,487.

Luka Doncic Planetary Pursuit Neptune

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Luka Doncic is one of the rare players to have a down market in the playoffs, and while only down 1.75% over the last month according to Card Ladder, it is notable. The unfortunate timing of his injury certainly didn't help this sale right around release, but it still made the top sales of the first week after release.

The Doncic Neptune Planetary Pursuit sold for $7,600.